Afghanistan, Pakistan discuss upgrading diplomatic ties to ambassadorial level

In a significant diplomatic development, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to discuss the elevation of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the discussion centered on upgrading the diplomatic missions in Kabul and Islamabad from chargé d’affaires to full ambassadorial — a move both sides described as a positive and constructive step.

The two top diplomats expressed mutual optimism that the remaining formalities would be completed soon, allowing for the full normalization of diplomatic representation. They emphasized that elevating ties to the ambassadorial level would create a stronger platform for broader cooperation in multiple sectors, including trade, security, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

Afghanistan and Pakistan share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and economic ties, but relations have often been marked by political sensitivities and mutual distrust, particularly in the aftermath of the IEA’s return to power in August 2021.

Since then, diplomatic representation between the two countries has remained at a lower level, with no formal ambassadors in place.

Despite political complexities, both nations have continued to engage in bilateral discussions on key issues such as border management, counterterrorism, refugee return, and trade facilitation.

The latest development signals a thaw in diplomatic engagement, potentially paving the way for deeper regional cooperation amid ongoing regional and international challenges.

As both countries navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, the decision to upgrade diplomatic ties is being viewed as a step toward stability and pragmatic engagement in the region.