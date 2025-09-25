Pakistan urges OIC to help pull Afghanistan out of isolation

Pakistan on Wednesday proposed the creation of a working group of experts within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan to develop a practical roadmap addressing Afghanistan’s pressing challenges. The proposal was presented by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister at the inaugural meeting of the OIC Contact Group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Fifty OIC member states are part of the Contact Group, formed in 2009 under Germany’s auspices. Pakistan emphasized that Afghanistan’s political stalemate and international isolation cannot continue indefinitely and outlined six key steps for regional engagement:

Advocate for international funding to meet Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs without political conditions. Support stabilization of Afghanistan’s economy and banking sector to enable trade, reduce unemployment, and promote regional connectivity. Encourage dialogue with the IEA to ensure compliance with international obligations. Support UN-led efforts to help ex-poppy farmers secure alternative livelihoods. Urge the IEA to lift restrictions on women and girls, aligning policies with Islamic principles and societal norms. Facilitate the safe return and reintegration of Afghan refugees to ensure long-term peace and stability.

Pakistan also claimed that over two dozen terrorist groups are operating in Afghanistan, a claim previously rejected by the Islamic Emirate. Pakistan stressed that the IEA must take verifiable steps to prevent their territory from being used for terrorism.

“Pakistan is committed to supporting all efforts for realizing the goal of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan,” Dar said. “But this requires mutual respect, sincerity and demonstration of necessary political will by the Taliban authorities to help us to help themselves.”