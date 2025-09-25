UNICEF urged to expand support for children and returnees in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, in a meeting with the representative the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan, described the agency’s work in providing drinking water, healthcare services, and food aid as “vital and essential” and emphasized expanding joint cooperation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, the two sides discussed effectively addressing people’s problems and facilitating the return of Afghan returnees from neighboring countries.

The statement noted: “The Minister of Economy considers UNICEF’s work in providing essential services such as drinking water, healthcare, food aid, and child health protection as important and vital, and expressed hope that these collaborations will expand further in the future.”

Meanwhile, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Tajuddin Oiwali, provided information on UNICEF’s humanitarian activities for returnees and on assisting those affected by recent earthquakes in eastern provinces of Afghanistan. He emphasized the continuation of UNICEF’s humanitarian support, stating: “The United Nations Children’s Fund is committed to continuing its humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and to improving the situation of children and vulnerable families.”

The meeting comes in the wake of recent successive earthquakes in parts of eastern Afghanistan, which have left thousands of families homeless and in urgent need of humanitarian aid.