UNICEF urged to expand support for children and returnees in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, in a meeting with the representative the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan, described the agency’s work in providing drinking water, healthcare services, and food aid as “vital and essential” and emphasized expanding joint cooperation.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Economy, the two sides discussed effectively addressing people’s problems and facilitating the return of Afghan returnees from neighboring countries.
The statement noted: “The Minister of Economy considers UNICEF’s work in providing essential services such as drinking water, healthcare, food aid, and child health protection as important and vital, and expressed hope that these collaborations will expand further in the future.”
Meanwhile, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Tajuddin Oiwali, provided information on UNICEF’s humanitarian activities for returnees and on assisting those affected by recent earthquakes in eastern provinces of Afghanistan. He emphasized the continuation of UNICEF’s humanitarian support, stating: “The United Nations Children’s Fund is committed to continuing its humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and to improving the situation of children and vulnerable families.”
The meeting comes in the wake of recent successive earthquakes in parts of eastern Afghanistan, which have left thousands of families homeless and in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy criticizes Islamic Emirate at UN General Assembly
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday criticized the situation in Afghanistan under Islamic Emirate rule, saying that the country has been dragged into the “dark ages.”
“We must not forget about protecting the rights of people – and the rights of nations – in regions where these rights are under threat,” Zelenskiy said. “The UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights must apply everywhere. But the Taliban (IEA) in Afghanistan dragged a whole country back into the dark ages.”
In the same session, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned human rights violations in several parts of the world, including Gaza, while stressing that Iran has never pursued and will never seek nuclear weapons.
Another standout moment of this year’s assembly was the participation of Syria’s president for the first time in nearly six decades. In his address, Ahmad al-Sharaa called for an end to all sanctions against his country and pledged to safeguard the rights of all citizens without discrimination.
“We filled the power vacuum, called for an inclusive national dialogue, and announced a government of competence,” he said. “We strengthened the principle of participation and established a National Commission for Transitional Justice and another for the missing, ensuring justice and fairness for those wronged, we are now proceeding toward electing representatives of the people in the legislative council.”
The 80th session of the UN General Assembly takes place as Afghanistan continues to lack representation at high-level meetings for the fourth consecutive year, despite the Islamic Emirate’s bid to secure the country’s UN seat.
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid consignment to Afghanistan
Officials in Kazakhstan emphasized that such efforts are part of their broader mission to promote peace, stability, and regional cooperation.
Kazakhstan has delivered a large humanitarian aid consignment to Afghanistan, reaffirming its commitment to regional stability and good-neighborly relations.
The aid, transported by rail, included 26 railcars carrying 272 tons and 728 kilograms of essential supplies. The consignment contained tents, sugar, blankets, canned meat, and flour, aimed at supporting vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan coordinated the delivery with the support of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).
Kazakhstan has been a consistent supporter of humanitarian initiatives for Afghanistan. In April 2025, the country sent another aid package via air, which included medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment, weighing a total of 3 tons and 396 kilograms.
Pakistan urges OIC to help pull Afghanistan out of isolation
Pakistan on Wednesday proposed the creation of a working group of experts within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan to develop a practical roadmap addressing Afghanistan’s pressing challenges. The proposal was presented by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister at the inaugural meeting of the OIC Contact Group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Fifty OIC member states are part of the Contact Group, formed in 2009 under Germany’s auspices. Pakistan emphasized that Afghanistan’s political stalemate and international isolation cannot continue indefinitely and outlined six key steps for regional engagement:
- Advocate for international funding to meet Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs without political conditions.
- Support stabilization of Afghanistan’s economy and banking sector to enable trade, reduce unemployment, and promote regional connectivity.
- Encourage dialogue with the IEA to ensure compliance with international obligations.
- Support UN-led efforts to help ex-poppy farmers secure alternative livelihoods.
- Urge the IEA to lift restrictions on women and girls, aligning policies with Islamic principles and societal norms.
- Facilitate the safe return and reintegration of Afghan refugees to ensure long-term peace and stability.
Pakistan also claimed that over two dozen terrorist groups are operating in Afghanistan, a claim previously rejected by the Islamic Emirate. Pakistan stressed that the IEA must take verifiable steps to prevent their territory from being used for terrorism.
“Pakistan is committed to supporting all efforts for realizing the goal of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan,” Dar said. “But this requires mutual respect, sincerity and demonstration of necessary political will by the Taliban authorities to help us to help themselves.”
