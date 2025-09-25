Bagram could become a graveyard for U.S. soldiers: Iranian MP

Abulfazl Zohrevand, a member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, has warned that the potential return of U.S. forces to Bagram Air Base could threaten the interests of regional countries and create a “core of insecurity” in Afghanistan and its neighboring states.

Zohrevand, who previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, told the media outlet IRAF that Washington has already failed due to its “hasty withdrawal” from Bagram, and its attempt to return to the base is an effort to compensate for that failure. According to him, Bagram holds a geostrategic position and acts like a “dagger” for the U.S. against Russia, China, and Iran, a situation that has prompted warnings from Beijing and Moscow.

The former diplomat also stressed that the Islamic Emirate is unlikely to allow the U.S. military back on Afghan soil, though Washington could use leverage such as financial pressure or Pakistan’s cooperation to push the Emirate. He predicted that if tensions escalate, Iran, Russia, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will enter a new phase of countering U.S. policies.

Zohrevand warned: “If these countries act seriously against the U.S., Bagram could turn into a graveyard for American soldiers.”

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington has begun efforts to retake Bagram Air Base. He also warned that if Bagram is not returned, “bad things” will follow.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has stated that it will not compromise on the territorial integrity of Afghanistan.