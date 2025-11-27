Pakistani businessmen seek help from Maulana Fazlur Rehman to resume trade with Afghanistan

A number of Pakistani businessmen have met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, and asked him to help resume trade with Afghanistan.

According to a press release from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, traders said they had lost trillions of rupees due to the 45-day closure of the Durand Line crossings.

They warned that if the government did not resume trade immediately, the national treasury and traders would suffer huge losses.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his concern and regret over the suspension of Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan and assured the businessmen that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would raise the issue in all meetings.

Afghanistan-Pakistan trade was halted about a month and a half ago following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.