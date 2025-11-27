Connect with us

Pakistani businessmen seek help from Maulana Fazlur Rehman to resume trade with Afghanistan

1 hour ago

A number of Pakistani businessmen have met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, and asked him to help resume trade with Afghanistan.

According to a press release from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, traders said they had lost trillions of rupees due to the 45-day closure of the Durand Line crossings.

They warned that if the government did not resume trade immediately, the national treasury and traders would suffer huge losses.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his concern and regret over the suspension of Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan and assured the businessmen that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would raise the issue in all meetings.

Afghanistan-Pakistan trade was halted about a month and a half ago following Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.

Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, has actively participated in the Fifth Trade Ministers' Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Istanbul, emphasizing the country's readiness to engage in regional trade and transit projects.

During the summit, member states approved key documents, including the ECOTA Trade Agreement Adjustment Strategy, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) framework, and the ECO 10-Year Development Vision for 2026–2035. These agreements are set to enhance economic cooperation, expand free trade, and reduce customs barriers among member nations.

On the sidelines, Azizi met with Turkey's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, to discuss expanding bilateral trade, attracting Turkish investments, and facilitating exports of Afghanistan's major commodities, including cotton, talc, and coal. Both sides agreed to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Working Group to further strengthen economic collaboration.

Afghanistan's active role in ECO meetings provides a significant opportunity to boost exports, attract foreign investment, and leverage the country's strategic transit capacities for regional growth.

Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, took part in the opening ceremony of the Global Halal Conference and International Halal Expo in Istanbul, attending at the official invitation of the Turkish government.

The four-day event, held from November 26 to 29, 2025, gathers representatives from more than 110 countries and is considered one of the leading global platforms for halal trade, production, and services.

Speaking at the conference, Minister Azizi emphasized the expanding significance of the halal market, calling for stronger economic cooperation and highlighting Afghanistan's potential to play a larger role in regional and international commerce.

The Istanbul Halal Expo provides a key venue for nations to demonstrate their production capacities, export potential, and investment opportunities. Afghan businesses and traders are taking part by showcasing locally made products and industrial capabilities to buyers and investors from around the world.

Azizi's participation is viewed as an important move toward strengthening economic ties with Türkiye and other countries, boosting Afghanistan's export prospects, attracting new investment, and raising the nation's profile in global markets.

Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to deploy trade advisors to Iraq and Syria as part of a broader strategy to unlock new export markets, Trend reported, citing the Chamber.

The initiative was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during an extraordinary meeting of the Samarkand Regional Council of People's Deputies. He noted that Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan together represent around $30 billion in demand for products such as electrical equipment, textiles, food, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials. Despite this potential, he said Uzbek agencies and regional authorities have yet to make significant inroads in promoting the country's goods in these markets.

To strengthen its regional trade presence, Uzbekistan will open a branch of the Uzbekistan Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, by the end of the year. At least 100 types of Uzbek products are expected to be traded through the new platform.

Mirziyoyev also called for attracting 100 major Iraqi entrepreneurs to Samarkand and organizing an "Uzbekistan–Iraq" business forum to deepen commercial ties.

Beginning next year, Uzbekistan will station three trade advisors in Iraq and two in Syria to support exporters and expand commercial outreach.

With a population of 46 million and annual imports totaling $53 billion, Iraq is viewed as a significant growth market for Uzbek producers. The country imports about $3 billion worth of textiles, carpets, and leather goods each year; around $4 billion in food and construction materials; roughly $3 billion in electrical equipment; as well as $1.2 billion in furniture and $2 billion in pharmaceuticals.

