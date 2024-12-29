Pakistani media confirm death of one soldier, wounding of 11 others in firing by Afghan forces

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday that a soldier was killed and 11 others were injured when Afghan forces launched fire on multiple border posts in the Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

The Afghan forces targeted border posts in Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha and Tari Mengal areas using both light and heavy weaponry, the paper said, adding that Pakistani security forces retaliated, inflicting significant losses on the other side.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over Afghan soil being used by militants for cross-border terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The attack on Pakistani border posts took place days after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, killing around 50 people.

After the bombardment, Afghan authorities warned that they would retaliate, and on Saturday, Afghanistan’s defence ministry said that the country’s forces attacked “several points” across the Durand Line against “evil elements and their backers.”