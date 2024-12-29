Putin signs law removing IEA from list of terrorist organizations

The Ministry of Economy in a new letter has warned that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) failing to stop women from working will be suspended and their licenses revoked.

Two years ago, the ministry had issued a similar letter ordering that women's work in NGOs be stopped.

Experts say that this restriction could have widespread negative effects on the provision of essential services in Afghanistan, especially as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

“In the existing circumstances, women’s work is inevitable for women. For example, in aid organizations and in fields that concern women, women must work. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should pay special attention to this,” said political analyst Salim Paigir.

Some women’s rights activists also express concern about the increasing restrictions on women.

“The longer it goes on, the deeper the negative effects of such a decision will be and the more it will affect Afghan society. Such a decision will prevent poverty eradication and increase poverty because it prevents a large segment of Afghan society from working and earning an income,” said Adela Zamani, a women’s rights activist.