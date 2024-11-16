Latest News
Pakistan’s army chief urges IEA not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, on Friday reiterated call on the Islamic Emirate not to allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used for terrorism activities.
Addressing a conference under the theme “Pakistan’s Role in Peace and Stability,” Munir emphasized that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has provided haven to various terrorist organizations.
He said that Pakistan expects the Islamic Emirate not to allow Afghanistan's soil to be used for terrorist activities and to take decisive actions in this regard.
The senior Pakistani military official said that his country has implemented a comprehensive border management system along its western borders, aimed at strengthening national security and curbing the influence of extremist groups.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that TTP is using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected such claims and said that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure".
Deputy minister of public works heads to Iran for railway talks
Deputy Minister of Public Works for Railways, Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzadeh, on Saturday headed to Iran for talks.
Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works, said in a statement that the visit takes place at the invitation of Iran’s railway authority and with the aim of expanding rail cooperation.
According to the statement, the two sides will discuss how to increase transportation through the Khaf-Herat railway and bilateral rail cooperation.
Qatar, Turkey call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
The leaders of Qatar and Turkey in a joint statement on Friday stressed the importance of respecting fundamental human rights and establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
The statement was issued on the occasion of the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which was held under the co-chairmanship of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday.
According to the statement, Qatar and Turkey reiterated their commitment to promote stability in Afghanistan.
They also highlighted the need for coordinated engagement with Afghanistan, as well as the continuation of humanitarian aid and sustainable development to its people.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has said that the current government in Afghanistan is inclusive and human rights are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.
USIP reports Afghanistan’s banking system dysfunctional
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has said in a new report that Afghanistan's banking system remains largely dysfunctional.
This report evaluated the Afghan banking system as inefficient. It said that the lack of access to Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves and the obstacles in the way of printing banknotes add to these problems.
USIP has warned that the decrease in cash and humanitarian aid will have a destructive effect on the economy and financial system of Afghanistan.
The report highlights systemic challenges within Afghanistan’s banking sector, including a backlog of bad loans and limited depositor access to funds due to withdrawal restrictions imposed by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).
“Afghanistan’s precarious economy is facing a new set of multidimensional risks as humanitarian aid — delivered in massive shipments of U.S. cash dollars — shrinks rapidly amid competing demands from other crises around the world. The dollar inflows, moved under U.N. auspices, have helped stabilize the Afghan economy, cover its mammoth trade deficit, and inject monetary liquidity into commerce,” the report said.
“With much smaller cash infusions, in line with a general reduction in aid, the suffering of Afghanistan’s poverty-stricken population is likely to increase,” USIP has warned.
The author of this report has suggested that, contrary to the confrontation between the countries of the world and the Islamic Emirate on the issue of women's rights, other countries and international organizations can play a supporting role in facilitating the printing of more Afghan banknotes and allow the use of investment income from the Afghanistan Fund in Switzerland to stabilize the macroeconomics.
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has not yet reacted to this report, but it has already emphasized that it will continue its efforts by implementing reasonable monetary policies that lead to maintaining the value of the afghani against other currencies.
DAB also stressed it will pay special attention to the strength of the banking sector and bring reforms and improvements as much as possible in this sector.
