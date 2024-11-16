Pakistan’s army chief urges IEA not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, on Friday reiterated call on the Islamic Emirate not to allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used for terrorism activities.

Addressing a conference under the theme “Pakistan’s Role in Peace and Stability,” Munir emphasized that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has provided haven to various terrorist organizations.

He said that Pakistan expects the Islamic Emirate not to allow Afghanistan's soil to be used for terrorist activities and to take decisive actions in this regard.

The senior Pakistani military official said that his country has implemented a comprehensive border management system along its western borders, aimed at strengthening national security and curbing the influence of extremist groups.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that TTP is using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected such claims and said that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure".