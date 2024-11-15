Latest News
USIP reports Afghanistan’s banking system dysfunctional
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has said in a new report that Afghanistan's banking system remains largely dysfunctional.
This report evaluated the Afghan banking system as inefficient. It said that the lack of access to Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves and the obstacles in the way of printing banknotes add to these problems.
USIP has warned that the decrease in cash and humanitarian aid will have a destructive effect on the economy and financial system of Afghanistan.
The report highlights systemic challenges within Afghanistan’s banking sector, including a backlog of bad loans and limited depositor access to funds due to withdrawal restrictions imposed by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).
“Afghanistan’s precarious economy is facing a new set of multidimensional risks as humanitarian aid — delivered in massive shipments of U.S. cash dollars — shrinks rapidly amid competing demands from other crises around the world. The dollar inflows, moved under U.N. auspices, have helped stabilize the Afghan economy, cover its mammoth trade deficit, and inject monetary liquidity into commerce,” the report said.
“With much smaller cash infusions, in line with a general reduction in aid, the suffering of Afghanistan’s poverty-stricken population is likely to increase,” USIP has warned.
The author of this report has suggested that, contrary to the confrontation between the countries of the world and the Islamic Emirate on the issue of women's rights, other countries and international organizations can play a supporting role in facilitating the printing of more Afghan banknotes and allow the use of investment income from the Afghanistan Fund in Switzerland to stabilize the macroeconomics.
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has not yet reacted to this report, but it has already emphasized that it will continue its efforts by implementing reasonable monetary policies that lead to maintaining the value of the afghani against other currencies.
DAB also stressed it will pay special attention to the strength of the banking sector and bring reforms and improvements as much as possible in this sector.
Latest News
Top IEA and Iranian officials meet to discuss refugees, prisoners
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday met with Iranian Deputy Justice Minister Askar Jalalian in Kabul, where they discussed refugees, prisoners, economic and political cooperation.
Muttaqi, while appreciating Iran’s hosting of Afghan refugees for four decades, called on Tehran to treat refugees well and be patient towards them, Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
He also said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to cooperate with Iran in relation to the repatriation of Afghan prisoners, asking the Iranian Deputy Minister of Justice to cooperate fully in this regard.
According to the statement, Iran's deputy justice minister said Tehran was following recent developments in Afghanistan and was pleased with the stability.
He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its cooperation and, based on the agreements reached, will transfer Afghan prisoners in the near future.
Latest News
Russia, Pakistan urge ‘enhanced’ coordination for ‘peaceful and prosperous’ Afghanistan
Russia and Pakistan urged "enhanced" coordination among regional countries Thursday for a "peaceful and prosperous" Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
The call was made during a meeting between Russian Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Islamabad where the two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan.
Kabulov arrived in Islamabad for a visit earlier in the day.
Latest News
Qatari aircraft carrying medical aid arrives in Kabul
A Qatari aircraft carrying medical aid and four ambulances touched down on Thursday at Kabul Airport.
The aid, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, was received by Deputy Minister of Public Health Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat and Qatar's Acting Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan Mirdef bin Ali Al Qashouti, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts and its firm commitment to providing support and standing by the brotherly Afghan people, and providing them with their urgent and necessary needs," the statement said.
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U-19 Tri-Nation Series
USIP reports Afghanistan’s banking system dysfunctional
Pakistan’s Punjab shuts construction and schools, and lockdown looms to fight smog
Top IEA and Iranian officials meet to discuss refugees, prisoners
Sri Lankan president’s coalition wins majority in general election
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for complete implementation of Doha Agreement discussed
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
-
World5 days ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
-
World2 days ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Malala Yousafzai calls for global support for women in Afghanistan
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s claim on world’s security concerns discussed
-
Regional4 days ago
Netanyahu claims he and Trump see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran after holding 3 calls within days
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition