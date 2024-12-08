Pakistan’s central bank reports increase in exports to Afghanistan

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan increased to more than $291 million in the four months between July and October this year, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan were worth about $182 million in the same period last year, according to SBP.

Pakistan's exports to seven countries in the region, including Afghanistan, have increased by about 4 percent, it said. Other countries are: China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

This comes as recently, Senior Vice President of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, expressed his deep concern over drastic reduction in the bilateral trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

He said in the recent past the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was around 2.5 billion dollars which has shrunk to mere 700 million dollars.