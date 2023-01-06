Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during July-November 2022 as compared to the exports of corresponding period in 2021, Pakistani media reported on Thursday.
Pakistan’s overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $213.282 million during July-November 2022 against exports of US $207.407 million during July- November 2021, showing growth of 2.83 percent, The Nation reported citing Pakistan central bank’s data.
On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased 23.46 percent from $48.686 million in November 2021, against the exports of $37.263 million in November 2022.
Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also decreased by 23.73 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $48.860 million in October 2022, the report said.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $12.313 billion to US $12.065 billion.
On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at $11.523 million against $73.120 million last year, showing decline of 84.24 percent in July- November 2022. On year-on year basis, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 94.58 percent from $25.368 million in November 2021, against the imports of $1.373 million in November 2022, according to the report.
Business
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) officials signed a contract on Thursday with China’s CAPEIC (Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co) Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
The signing ceremony was held at the Government Information and Media Center (GMIC) in Kabul, in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, and China’s ambassador to Kabul.
Speaking at the event, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said: “According to the order of the Supreme Leader and the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Economic Deputy of the Ministry, today we will sign an oil extraction contract with a Chinese company.”
The ministry said oil will be extracted from an area covering 4,500 square kilometers across parts of Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.
Delawar said the rate of oil extraction will be from 1,000 to 23,000 tons per day and the company will invest up to $150 million dollars a year, which will increase to $540 million dollars in three years.
According to the contract, the Islamic Emirate will own a 20 percent share in the oil fields, but that in time this percentage will increase to 75 percent.
Delawar also said that 3,000 jobs will be created for Afghans. However, if skilled labor is not available in Afghanistan, then China will be able to import workers, he added.
He also said that it was agreed that if the Chinese company does not fulfill all its requirements within a year, the contract will automatically be canceled.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund also spoke at the event and said that in the past year, work has been done to promote development in the country.
“Recently, several projects were approved by the Economic Commission, and with their implementation, fundamental steps will be taken regarding the prosperity of the country and public welfare,” Baradar said.
He said the signing of Thursday’s contract was an important step towards the country obtaining self-sufficiency. He also called on the Chinese company to work in accordance with international standards and to provide local people with public benefits.
Baradar also told the ministry of mines to closely monitor developments at the oil field so as to ensure the Chinese company fulfills its obligations.
China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu meanwhile said: “This contract is important for the economic growth and self-sufficiency of Afghanistan and is a good example of cooperation and interaction between the two countries.”
Wang asked the contracting company to carefully perform the assigned tasks according to the provisions of the contract and also asked the ministry to provide the framework for the effective implementation of the contract and to work closely with the contracting company.
Business
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Mulla Bakhtur Rahman Sharaft, the head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) met with the deputy head of Pakistan Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Pakistan Railways’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday in Pakistan to discuss the Trans Afghan Railway line.
Mirwais Ghafoori, the senior advisor of the Afghanistan Railway Authority was also present at the meeting, ARA said in a statement.
At the meeting, Sharaft assured the Pakistani side that the Afghan side is fully prepared for the technical studies of the Trans-Afghan Railway, read the ARA statement.
The Pakistani side, also said it was ready to start it’s preliminary studies and said the country has a joint commitment with Uzbekistan to pay the costs of technical studies.
The two sides also discuss bilateral railway cooperation.
The Trans-Afghan railway line is planned to start from Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province across to Torkham, which will connect Central Asia to South Asia by crossing Afghanistan.
Business
IEA’s finance ministry drafting ‘bigger budget’ for next year
The Finance Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Monday it has started drafting its budget for the next fiscal year, which will be bigger than this year’s budget.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance said they have received individual budgets from the various ministries and departments and are now working on the overall budget.
“Currently, an assessment is ongoing over the institutions’ requirements – whether or not we can pay. After the assessment is done, we will share the results with them. After that, it will go to the budget committee, then to the Cabinet and then to Amir-ul-Momineen (IEA supreme leader) for approval,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the finance ministry.
He said that next year’s budget is expected to be higher than this year’s.
According to the official, domestic revenues have substantially increased, and it could increase further with higher levels of trade with neighboring countries.
“Our exports surpassed $1 billion in eight months since the beginning of this year, which is unprecedented. Situation is improving day by day. There are new facilities at the customs [ports]. Some customs are operating 24 hours a day. Processing has been made easy. Corruption has been stopped,” Haqmal said.
IEA’s budget for this fiscal year is 231 billion afghanis, including 206 billion afghanis for ordinary expenses and 27.9 billion afghanis for development projects. There was however a total 44 billion afghanis deficit.
Anas Haqqani to Prince Harry: ‘History will remember your atrocities’
Efforts underway to resume state-owned companies’ operations: finance ministry
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Prince Harry says he killed 25 IEA forces in Afghanistan and thought of it like ‘chess’
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe
IEA launches investment and visa center at Kabul airport
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan interior ministry’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US call for Doha deal implementation discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA slams Pakistan for ‘provocative’ remarks on TTP sanctuaries
-
Regional3 days ago
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran provides residency permits to one million Afghan refugees
-
Business4 days ago
26 tankers carrying low-quality oil turned back to Iran
-
Business4 days ago
Over 5,000 tons of pine nuts exported abroad in last nine months: MoIC
-
Sport4 days ago
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
-
World4 days ago
At least 14 dead in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez