IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) officials signed a contract on Thursday with China’s CPEIC Company for the extraction of oil in the Amu River basin, which covers a large area across parts of three northern provinces.
The signing ceremony was held at the Government Information and Media Center (GMIC) in Kabul, in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, and China’s ambassador to Kabul.
Speaking at the event, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said: “According to the order of the Supreme Leader and the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Economic Deputy of the Ministry, today we will sign an oil extraction contract with a Chinese company.”
The ministry said oil will be extracted from an area covering 4,500 square kilometers across parts of Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.
Delawar said the rate of oil extraction will be from 1,000 to 23,000 tons per day and the company will invest up to $150 million dollars a year, which will increase to $540 million dollars in three years.
According to the contract, the Islamic Emirate will own a 20 percent share in the oil fields, but that in time this percentage will increase to 75 percent.
Delawar also said that 3,000 jobs will be created for Afghans. However, if skilled labor is not available in Afghanistan, then China will be able to import workers, he added.
He also said that it was agreed that if the Chinese company does not fulfill all its requirements within a year, the contract will automatically be canceled.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund also spoke at the event and said that in the past year, work has been done to promote development in the country.
“Recently, several projects were approved by the Economic Commission, and with their implementation, fundamental steps will be taken regarding the prosperity of the country and public welfare,” Baradar said.
He said the signing of Thursday’s contract was an important step towards the country obtaining self-sufficiency. He also called on the Chinese company to work in accordance with international standards and to provide local people with public benefits.
Baradar also told the ministry of mines to closely monitor developments at the oil field so as to ensure the Chinese company fulfills its obligations.
China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu meanwhile said: “This contract is important for the economic growth and self-sufficiency of Afghanistan and is a good example of cooperation and interaction between the two countries.”
Wang asked the contracting company to carefully perform the assigned tasks according to the provisions of the contract and also asked the ministry to provide the framework for the effective implementation of the contract and to work closely with the contracting company.
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Mulla Bakhtur Rahman Sharaft, the head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) met with the deputy head of Pakistan Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Pakistan Railways’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday in Pakistan to discuss the Trans Afghan Railway line.
Mirwais Ghafoori, the senior advisor of the Afghanistan Railway Authority was also present at the meeting, ARA said in a statement.
At the meeting, Sharaft assured the Pakistani side that the Afghan side is fully prepared for the technical studies of the Trans-Afghan Railway, read the ARA statement.
The Pakistani side, also said it was ready to start it’s preliminary studies and said the country has a joint commitment with Uzbekistan to pay the costs of technical studies.
The two sides also discuss bilateral railway cooperation.
The Trans-Afghan railway line is planned to start from Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province across to Torkham, which will connect Central Asia to South Asia by crossing Afghanistan.
IEA’s finance ministry drafting ‘bigger budget’ for next year
The Finance Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Monday it has started drafting its budget for the next fiscal year, which will be bigger than this year’s budget.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance said they have received individual budgets from the various ministries and departments and are now working on the overall budget.
“Currently, an assessment is ongoing over the institutions’ requirements – whether or not we can pay. After the assessment is done, we will share the results with them. After that, it will go to the budget committee, then to the Cabinet and then to Amir-ul-Momineen (IEA supreme leader) for approval,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the finance ministry.
He said that next year’s budget is expected to be higher than this year’s.
According to the official, domestic revenues have substantially increased, and it could increase further with higher levels of trade with neighboring countries.
“Our exports surpassed $1 billion in eight months since the beginning of this year, which is unprecedented. Situation is improving day by day. There are new facilities at the customs [ports]. Some customs are operating 24 hours a day. Processing has been made easy. Corruption has been stopped,” Haqmal said.
IEA’s budget for this fiscal year is 231 billion afghanis, including 206 billion afghanis for ordinary expenses and 27.9 billion afghanis for development projects. There was however a total 44 billion afghanis deficit.
IEA will start a national self-sufficiency programme: commerce minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will encourage self-sufficiency and wants international trade and investment, the commerce minister said, as Afghanistan faces isolation and suspension of some humanitarian operations over restrictions on women, Reuters reported.
“We will start a national self-sufficiency programme, we will encourage all government administrations to use domestic products, we will also try to encourage people through mosques to support our domestic products” Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters. “We will support any item which can help us for self-sufficiency.”
Another part of their strategy was to boost trade and foreign investment, he said.
“Those who were importing items to Afghanistan from abroad, they are asking us to provide opportunities for investing in Afghanistan and they want to invest here instead of importing from abroad,” Azizi said.
He said that countries including Iran, Russia and China were interested in trade and investment. He said some of the projects under discussion were Chinese industrial parks and thermal power plants, with involvement from Russia and Iran.
Already facing a lack of formal recognition and sanctions hampering the country’s banking sector, investors are faced with growing security concerns, Reuters reported.
Azizi said authorities were working to ensure security.
“We do our best for our businessmen to not come to harm. The attack hasn’t had any bad impact, (but) if it happened constantly, yes it might have bad impact,” he said, referring to the investment environment.
Azizi laid out a plan to develop industry by creating special economic zones on land previously used for U.S. military bases. He said his ministry was presenting the plan to the administration’s cabinet and economic commission, Reuters reported.
He added that foreign investors were showing interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, which has been valued at more than $1 trillion. He said that an iron mine in western Herat and a lead mine in central Ghor province had seen 40 companies take part in an auction and that the results would be announced soon.
He said that a major contract signed with Russia in September for the supply of gas, oil and wheat would see the delivery of the items to Afghanistan in coming days.
The IEA is facing increased isolation over policies in recent days restricting women from access to public life, including attending university.
An order barring female NGO workers has thrown the humanitarian sector, which is providing urgent aid to millions of people, into disarray, with some organizations suspending operations in the middle of the harsh winter.
Azizi did not comment on the new restrictions but said his ministry had allocated 5 acres of land for a permanent exhibition center and hub for women-led businesses.
“We always support women investors,” he said.
