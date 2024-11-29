Pakistan’s First Lady: World should not dictate to IEA, but opt engagement

Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said that the international community should not dictate to the Islamic Emirate but should engage with it.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, Aseefa said that the international community should have faith in the Afghan government, and Pakistan, as a neighbor, can encourage the Islamic Emirate to address women's problems and border issues.

Aseefa stressed that international community should not use stern language as Afghanistan is IEA's own country.

"I think engagement with the Afghan government is the best option we have," said Aseefa.

This comes as the international community has condemned the Islamic Emirate's restrictions on women and called for their reversal.

The Islamic Emirate, however, says that laws in Afghanistan are made in accordance with Sharia, and that countries should not interfere in its internal affairs.