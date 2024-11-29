Latest News
Putin says Russia hopes to build strong relations with Afghanistan
Russia sees an opportunity to boost relations with Afghanistan amid the country's stabilization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] is not only alive but thriving," Putin told journalists following the CSTO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. "All member countries participating in its work are interested in maintaining these ties both now and in the future."
"What’s going on in Ukraine is not the only reason things are difficult. Is everything so good in Asia? He added. - Should the events on the borders of the commonwealth countries with Afghanistan make us feel so good as to turn our attention elsewhere?"
"The situation in Afghanistan is complex," Putin noted. "Still, we hope to build strong relations with Afghanistan."
"We cannot ignore the fact that the situation in the country is stabilizing. We are engaged in bilateral relations with the current authorities of Afghanistan and they [the relations] will be developed further," the Russian president added.
"However, the situation remains complicated and demands our close attention, including from the CSTO," Putin said. "After all, the CSTO is concerned not only with military issues, but also with fighting organized crime, drug trafficking and so on. So there is plenty of work to do, and member states are equally interested in addressing this."
On November 25, an extensive Russian delegation, which was led by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and also included Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, held four meetings with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar, Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob, and Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
Latest News
British, Qatari officials meet to discuss Afghanistan
British Special Representative for Afghanistan Andrew McCoubrey met Qatari foreign minister's special envoy Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab in Doha, it was announced on Thursday.
The two sides discussed several topics of common interest, particularly the latest political, security and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Latest News
CSTO calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Leaders from member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) following a meeting in Astana on Thursday called for establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan to ensure stability and prosperity in the country.
In the Declaration of the Collective Security Council of Russia-led military alliance, they also called for increase in the level of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
"We stand for the establishment of Afghanistan as a peaceful, independent and united state, free from war, terrorism and drugs,” reads the declaration. “We note the importance of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan that will represent the interests of all segments of the population and ethnic groups as one of the key factors for ensuring a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
“We call on the international community to increase the volume of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in order to support the population and develop this country's infrastructure.”
The members of the Council believe that the development of economic interconnectedness and integration of Afghanistan into the regional economic systems will contribute to strengthening peace and stability. The Council also emphasized the potential of the multilateral platforms on regulation of the situation in Afghanistan including under the UN aegis.
"We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening and improving collective efforts in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, illegal arms trafficking, illegal migration, as well as protecting the population from natural and man-made disasters," the document reads.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly claimed that the current government in Afghanistan is inclusive and it represents all ethnic groups in the country.
Latest News
Pakistan’s First Lady: World should not dictate to IEA, but opt engagement
Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said that the international community should not dictate to the Islamic Emirate but should engage with it.
In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, Aseefa said that the international community should have faith in the Afghan government, and Pakistan, as a neighbor, can encourage the Islamic Emirate to address women's problems and border issues.
Aseefa stressed that international community should not use stern language as Afghanistan is IEA's own country.
"I think engagement with the Afghan government is the best option we have," said Aseefa.
This comes as the international community has condemned the Islamic Emirate's restrictions on women and called for their reversal.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that laws in Afghanistan are made in accordance with Sharia, and that countries should not interfere in its internal affairs.
