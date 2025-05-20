Latest News
Pentagon vows accountability for ‘disastrous’ Afghanistan withdrawal
Speaking to Fox News on Monday, he said those responsible for the manner of the withdrawal will definitely be held accountable.
Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, has stated that the findings of the special task force investigating the “disastrous” withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan will be released soon.
Speaking to Fox News on Monday, he said those responsible for the manner of the withdrawal will definitely be held accountable.
In response to a question regarding the results of the investigation into the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Hegseth said: “We are pursuing this issue seriously in our office. A statement regarding the progress of the special task force working on this matter will likely be released tomorrow or Wednesday.”
He added: “The investigation is ongoing, but this process takes time, as many issues need to be examined. Some of the information is classified and requires conducting interviews.”
He predicted that the investigation into how the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled may continue until next year.
Referring to the withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Hegseth said: “What Joe Biden did to America’s credibility was disastrous.”
He asserted that with Donald Trump’s return, America’s strength and credibility have once again been restored.
International Sports
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants crash out of playoffs race
LSG’s captain Rishabh Pant said injuries to key personnel created “lot of gaps” that played a part in the team’s underwhelming IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race on Monday night, leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) fighting for the last remaining slot in the top four.
In their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, LSG made a storming start, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram putting on 115 at close to 11 runs an over.
But SRH’s bowlers hit back with clever use of the old ball and limited them to 205, a total that proved inadequate in the face of a thrilling display of six-hitting from Abhishek Sharma.
SRH were already out of contention for the playoffs when this match began, but they showed their strength in their batting line up – even without Travis Head, who missed out after a bout of Covid-19 delayed his return to India.
Abhishek hit six sixes in a 20-ball 59, turning his team-mates’ task straightforward; with Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis also getting past 30, SRH reached their target with ten balls remaining, ESPNcricinfo reported.
LSG’s batting, yet again, was over-reliant on their big three, with Nicholas Pooran scoring 45 off 26 balls on the back of the openers’ half-centuries, and no one else reaching double figures.
Having scored 108 for no loss in the first ten overs, LSG only managed 97 for 7 in the back half, as SRH’s bowlers pulled them back with their changes of pace.
The match officially ended in the 19th over, but its symbolic end came in the 14th, when Kamindu hit Digvesh Rathi for three clinical, back-to-back fours in his final over.
Speaking after the match, LSG’s captain Rishabh Pant said injuries to key personnel created “lot of gaps” that played a part in the team’s underwhelming IPL 2025.
“It couldn’t be the best season for us,” Pant said.
“Getting into the tournament we knew a lot of gaps were there because of injuries. We decided we won’t talk about that, but it became difficult to close out those gaps.”
Pant was seemingly referring to the prolonged absence of several key players. Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan missed the entire season, while express quick Mayank Yadav, one of LSG’s prized retentions, spent most of the tournament on the sidelines.
Other big-money signings Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also struggled with fitness issues and joined the playing XI only midway through the season.
“The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling [attack], the story would be different,” Pant said.
“At the same time, this is cricket, things can happen. Sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don’t. Need to take pride in the way we’re playing. Need to look at the positives other than discussing more on the negative side.”
Tuesday, May 20: Match 62
Today’s match will see Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30pm to watch the match live.
Latest News
IEA reaffirms Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation at Termez Dialogue
Afghanistan’s deputy FM said regional cooperation is vital for the benefit of the involved nations and for global peace and stability
Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem says Afghanistan serves as a natural bridge between Central and South Asia and stands ready to play an active and constructive role in regional and international processes.
Delivering a formal statement at the Termez Dialogue in Uzbekistan, he also highlighted Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.
In his remarks, Naeem extended heartfelt gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan for hosting and initiating this regional dialogue under the theme “Creating a Shared Space for Peace, Friendship, and Prosperity.”
He praised Uzbekistan as a close neighbor and strategic partner, acknowledging the growing and unprecedented expansion of bilateral relations in recent years.
He noted that regional cooperation is vital not only for the benefit of the involved nations but also for global peace and stability, and that Afghanistan seeks to be a reliable partner in economic integration and regional connectivity.
Naeem also outlined several ongoing joint initiatives between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, including the construction of the Afghan–Trans railway line, a vital project aimed at enhancing connectivity between Central and South Asia.
He also referenced the 500-kilovolt power transmission line from Surkhandarya to Pul-e-Khumri, expected to significantly increase Afghanistan’s access to electricity.
Additionally, he highlighted collaborative agricultural projects utilizing modern technologies and emphasized the signing of agreements worth $2.5 billion in energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors between the two nations.
These developments, he emphasized, reflect the shared commitment of both countries toward sustainable development and regional stability.
He also reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy, which is grounded in economic cooperation, regional engagement, and mutual respect. He reiterated that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used against any other country and called for reciprocal treatment in this regard.
The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to actively participate in regional initiatives across infrastructure, transportation, energy, trade, education, climate change, and sustainable development.
He stressed that balanced regional development, dialogue, understanding, and trust-building are the cornerstones of meaningful and lasting progress.
Naeem urged the international community, regional states, global organizations, and financial institutions to recognize Afghanistan as a trustworthy partner and to support the country through investment in infrastructure, capacity-building, and economic development.
He concluded by reaffirming Afghanistan’s firm support for the Termez Dialogue, which he described as a significant platform for exchanging views, fostering mutual understanding, and building practical cooperation.
“We look forward to the outcomes of this dialogue paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for our region and our people,” Naeem stated.
Latest News
Acting Afghan FM Muttaqi arrives in China for talks
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has arrived in China for talks, it was announced on Monday.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ahmadullah Zahid, deputy minister of industry and commerce, is also part of the delegation.
Muttaqi is expected to discuss bilateral political, economic and trade relations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
He will also attend a joint meeting with the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan.
Pentagon vows accountability for ‘disastrous’ Afghanistan withdrawal
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
WHO warns of rising number of infectious diseases in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants crash out of playoffs race
IEA reaffirms Afghanistan’s commitment to regional peace, cooperation at Termez Dialogue
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says US close to a nuclear deal with Iran
-
World4 days ago
Russians and Ukrainians meet in Turkey for first talks in 3 years
-
Business3 days ago
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade with Pakistan increased by 23% in April
-
Latest News4 days ago
Agreements signed to accelerate CASA-1000 power project
-
Regional3 days ago
U.S. developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya, NBC News reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan: Afghanistan’s India ties a bilateral issue, but its soil must not be used against us