Putin says situation in Afghanistan remains a concern
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the situation in Afghanistan is a concern for countries in the region.
According to the TASS news agency, Putin said in a meeting with the heads of some news agencies that Russia and Kazakhstan, as members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, are cooperating to ensure security in the region.
The Russian president said that there are many factors that cause concern, “including, for example, the situation in Afghanistan.”
He added: “Kazakhstan does not have a common border, but yes, other countries [in the region] do.”
Russian officials have repeatedly expressed concern about possible threats from Afghan territory.
However, the Islamic Emirate has dismissed these concerns as unfounded, stressing that it will not allow Afghan territory to be used against the security of other countries.
Hanafi in China: Strong and friendly relations require positive engagement
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy of Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has met with senior Chinese officials and a number of investors during his visit to China.
The meetings, also attended by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Mohammad Naeem Wardak, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of win-win cooperation between Afghanistan and China in various areas.
Hanafi stated that the Islamic Emirate supports China’s major “Belt and Road” initiative and expressed hope for enhanced and expanded cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.
On the Chinese side, Wang Dongming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said that China and Afghanistan, as close neighbors, have no issues in their relations and stressed that cooperation should be strengthened based on mutual interests. He also noted that the opening of the China–South Asia Expo would bring new economic opportunities for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Chinese investors expressed their interest in investing in Afghanistan during a meeting with the Afghan delegation and called for the Islamic Emirate’s support in facilitating such investments.
In response, Deputy Prime Minister Hanafi highlighted Afghanistan’s broad investment opportunities and assured that the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to provide all necessary support and facilities for both domestic and foreign investors, particularly those from China.
Norwegian delegation to visit Afghanistan
Per Albert Ilsaas, the Charge d’Affaires of Norwegian embassy for Afghanistan, has announced that a delegation from Norway will soon travel to Kabul to assess bilateral relations with authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the diplomat in a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, shared Norway’s perspective on recent regional developments and expressed concern about their potential impact on Afghanistan.
Muttaqi also voiced concern over the current regional situation and emphasized that the Afghan government is ready to help the people of Iran based on Islamic and humanitarian principles.
He described Norway’s acceptance of a diplomat from the Islamic Emirate as a positive step toward building trust and improving relations. He also praised Norway’s constructive role in facilitating engagement between Afghanistan and Western countries.
Pakistan seeks partnership with US over terror threats in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, is offering U.S. officials a renewed partnership to help manage terrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghan peace, said on Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Munir at the White House on Wednesday, in an unprecedented meeting that risked worsening a disagreement with India over the president’s claim that he stopped the recent war between the nuclear-armed South Asian foes.
Khalilzad in a post on X highlighted Munir’s possible agenda.
One was to get Trump “subcontract the protection of US interests in Afghanistan, including on terror, to the Pakistani military.”
However, he asserted that that Pakistani military cannot be trusted as it has long played a double game with the United States.
“President Trump knows that the Pakistani military has long played a double game with us. During the years of our military presence in Afghanistan, Pakistan took our assistance and at the same time provided support and sanctuary to those who were killing our forces. Similarly, during the war on terror after 9/11, the Pakistani military selectively helped both us and the al-Qaida terrorists. Where did we find Bin Laden? All cozy in Pakistan near one of Pakistan’s military facilities. And Pakistan still holds Dr. Afridi who helped us find and eliminate Bin Laden,” Khalilzad said.
“Bottom line: Gen Asim Munir can not be trusted,” he added.
