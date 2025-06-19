Putin says situation in Afghanistan remains a concern

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the situation in Afghanistan is a concern for countries in the region.

According to the TASS news agency, Putin said in a meeting with the heads of some news agencies that Russia and Kazakhstan, as members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, are cooperating to ensure security in the region.

The Russian president said that there are many factors that cause concern, “including, for example, the situation in Afghanistan.”

He added: “Kazakhstan does not have a common border, but yes, other countries [in the region] do.”

Russian officials have repeatedly expressed concern about possible threats from Afghan territory.

However, the Islamic Emirate has dismissed these concerns as unfounded, stressing that it will not allow Afghan territory to be used against the security of other countries.