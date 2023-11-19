Qatar to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan has announced that Qatar plans to build a 400-bed hospital in Kandahar province.

Sharaf Zaman, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health, said that the construction of the hospital will start soon.

He added that Qatar also pledged to provide speciality training to Afghan doctors.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said that soon a list of Afghan doctors will be shared with Qatar for specialty training.