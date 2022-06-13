Health
Research finds ‘alarming’ levels of chemicals in male urine samples
A study of urine samples from nearly 100 male volunteers has uncovered “alarming” levels of endocrine disruptors known to reduce human fertility.
Cocktails of chemicals such as bisphenols and dioxins, which are believed to interfere with hormones and affect sperm quality, were present at levels up to 100 times those considered safe, scientists have found.
The median exposure to these chemicals was 17 times the levels deemed acceptable.
“Our mixture risk assessment of chemicals which affect male reproductive health reveals alarming exceedances of acceptable combined exposures,” wrote the authors of the study, published on Thursday in the journal Environment International.
The study measured nine chemicals, including bisphenol, phthalates and paracetamol, in urine samples from 98 Danish men aged 18 to 30.
The study authors, led by Professor Andreas Kortenkamp of Brunel University London, said they were “astonished” by the magnitude of this hazard index in the volunteers studied, Euronews reported.
Sperm quantity and quality have dramatically declined across Western countries in recent decades, with research suggesting sperm counts have been more than halved in the space of 40 years.
Meanwhile, other reproductive health disorders have been on the rise, such as non-descending testes and testicular cancer.
Scientists around the world have considered a range of other possible causes behind falling sperm counts, including lifestyle factors, tobacco consumption and air pollution.
But recent studies have increasingly zeroed in on the role played by chemicals, Euronews reported.
Health ministry records massive spike in malnourished patients
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) public health ministry said 820,000 people, including mothers and children, have sought treatment for malnutrition so far this year.
According to a video message by Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the ministry, 570,000 of them were children under the age of five.
Hajir added that during this period, about 381,000 cases of severe malnutrition and 189,000 cases of moderate malnutrition have been registered throughout the country.
He said their survey showed that 3.8 million children under the age of five were currently suffering from malnutrition in Afghanistan, of which about 1 million had severe malnutrition and about 2.8 million of these children suffer from moderate malnutrition.
According to a VOA report, the public health ministry said more than 360 malnourished children had died in Afghanistan since the beginning of the year.
There are currently more than 2,400 health centers across Afghanistan for the treatment of malnourished patients.
“Also, 120 of our central, provincial and district hospitals have been set up to provide inpatient services to these patients. At present, 12,400 inpatients are currently with us,” Hajir said.
Two days ago, a senior official of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan expressed concern that with each passing day, the incidence of malnutrition among children in the country is increasing.
Mohamed Ag Ayoya, from UNICEF Afghanistan, tweeted that he and a director of the fund had visited a number of hospitals in Kabul and Parwan province to review the treatment of malnourished children.
Ayoya added that they have seen children dying in these hospitals.
A day earlier, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that 1.1 million children in Afghanistan were facing the most severe forms of acute malnutrition.
Pharmaceutical sector calls on IEA to prevent smuggling of medicines into country
Afghanistan’s Medicine Importers Union on Saturday urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent pharmaceutical drugs from being smuggled into the country and assured the people that there would be enough medicine to cover the domestic market.
Manufacturers meanwhile said there are 55 pharmaceutical factories operating in the country, and collectively they manufacture 360 types of medicines.
Kamaluddin Kakar, head of Afghanistan Medicine Manufacturers Association, said that $250 million has been invested in the pharmaceutical sector in the country and that about 5,000 people are employed in the factories.
“We assure our people that there will be no shortage of medicines in the markets, but it is necessary that the Islamic Emirate prevent the entry of smuggled drugs into the markets,” said Gul Halim Halim, head of the Medicine Importers Union.
Some of these factories were however forced to close their doors in recent months due to a shortage of raw ingredients.
In addition to this, the country’s health sector has been hit hard after foreign funding dried up after the collapse of the former government.
Harvard biologist turns back the aging process in mice
Using proteins that can turn an adult cell into a stem cell, Harvard Medical School molecular biologist David Sinclair and his team have reset aging cells in mice to earlier versions of themselves.
In his team’s first breakthrough, old mice with poor eyesight and damaged retinas could suddenly see again, with vision that at times rivaled their offspring’s, CNN reported.
“It’s a permanent reset, as far as we can tell, and we think it may be a universal process that could be applied across the body to reset our age,” said Sinclair, who has spent the last 20 years studying ways to reverse the ravages of time.
“If we reverse aging, these diseases should not happen. We have the technology today to be able to go into your hundreds without worrying about getting cancer in your 70s, heart disease in your 80s and Alzheimer’s in your 90s,” Sinclair said at an event presented by CNN.
“This is the world that is coming. It’s literally a question of when and for most of us, it’s going to happen in our lifetimes,” Sinclair told the audience.
Studies on whether the genetic intervention that revitalized mice will do the same for people are in early stages, Sinclair said. It will be years before human trials are finished, analyzed and, if safe and successful, scaled to the mass needed for a federal stamp of approval.
