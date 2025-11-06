Riyadh all set to host official opening of 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will officially open tomorrow, Friday, November 7, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The event will run until November 21 and will bring together athletes from 57 Islamic nations.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Games highlights the Kingdom’s leading role in promoting unity, cooperation, and shared values across the Islamic world through sport.

The return of the Games to Saudi Arabia marks a symbolic milestone — exactly 20 years after the first official edition was held in Makkah in 2005, where athletes from Islamic nations first gathered in celebration of solidarity and friendship.

His Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sport, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, expressed gratitude for the royal support behind the event.

In a statement on Thursday, Al-Faisal said: “This generous royal patronage reflects the great importance that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques places on joint Islamic action and his continued support for strengthening cooperation and fraternity among member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).”

“Sport serves as one of the cultural bridges that connect nations and promote peace, unity, and integration.”

He added: “We are honoured to host more than 3,000 male and female athletes from 57 Islamic countries, competing in over 22 sports. With the grace of God and the unwavering support of our leadership, we are committed to delivering an exceptional edition that showcases Saudi Arabia’s world-class organisational capabilities and its growing legacy in hosting global sporting events.”

The Islamic Solidarity Games stands as one of the largest and most significant multi-sport events in the Muslim world, providing a platform for athletes to compete in a spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect.

This year’s edition is expected to feature a grand opening ceremony attended by high-level delegations, sports officials, and cultural representatives, celebrating the shared heritage and unity of the Islamic community.

By hosting the Games, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to fostering peace, cooperation, and solidarity through sport — reinforcing its pioneering role in serving the Islamic world across all fields.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcast rights for this prestigious event in Afghanistan, bringing viewers front-row access to all the action from Riyadh.

Afghan audiences can tune in to watch the spectacular opening ceremony live at 9 p.m. on Friday, as the Games officially kick off with dazzling performances, cultural showcases, and the parade of 57 participating nations — all live and only on ATN.