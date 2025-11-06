Riyadh all set to host official opening of 6th Islamic Solidarity Games
Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcast rights for this prestigious event in Afghanistan, bringing viewers front-row access to all the action from Riyadh.
The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will officially open tomorrow, Friday, November 7, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The event will run until November 21 and will bring together athletes from 57 Islamic nations.
Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Games highlights the Kingdom’s leading role in promoting unity, cooperation, and shared values across the Islamic world through sport.
The return of the Games to Saudi Arabia marks a symbolic milestone — exactly 20 years after the first official edition was held in Makkah in 2005, where athletes from Islamic nations first gathered in celebration of solidarity and friendship.
His Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sport, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, expressed gratitude for the royal support behind the event.
In a statement on Thursday, Al-Faisal said: “This generous royal patronage reflects the great importance that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques places on joint Islamic action and his continued support for strengthening cooperation and fraternity among member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).”
“Sport serves as one of the cultural bridges that connect nations and promote peace, unity, and integration.”
He added: “We are honoured to host more than 3,000 male and female athletes from 57 Islamic countries, competing in over 22 sports. With the grace of God and the unwavering support of our leadership, we are committed to delivering an exceptional edition that showcases Saudi Arabia’s world-class organisational capabilities and its growing legacy in hosting global sporting events.”
The Islamic Solidarity Games stands as one of the largest and most significant multi-sport events in the Muslim world, providing a platform for athletes to compete in a spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect.
This year’s edition is expected to feature a grand opening ceremony attended by high-level delegations, sports officials, and cultural representatives, celebrating the shared heritage and unity of the Islamic community.
By hosting the Games, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to fostering peace, cooperation, and solidarity through sport — reinforcing its pioneering role in serving the Islamic world across all fields.
Afghan audiences can tune in to watch the spectacular opening ceremony live at 9 p.m. on Friday, as the Games officially kick off with dazzling performances, cultural showcases, and the parade of 57 participating nations — all live and only on ATN.
Afghanistan and Iran futsal teams draw 2–2 at Islamic Solidarity Games
The Afghanistan national futsal team played to a 2–2 draw with Iran in their second match of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Thursday.
Sayed Mujtaba Hosseini and Mahdi Nowruzi were on target for Afghanistan.
Having defeated Tajikistan in their opening game of the tournament, Afghanistan will face Morocco in their final group-stage match next Saturday.
Qatar urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve tensions peacefully
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has expressed hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan will peacefully resolve their current issues.
The remarks came during a meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in the Qatari capital. The Emir said he hoped the two neighboring countries would “move beyond recent challenges,” referring to the recent clashes along the Durand Line, according to a statement released by the Pakistani president’s office.
Qatar is playing mediating role in talks between Kabul and Islamabad.
President Zardari appreciated Qatar’s role in hosting and facilitating the UN-led Doha Process meetings on Afghanistan, including the first and second rounds held in May 2023 and February 2024, which have supported international coordination on humanitarian, development and security issues.
Germany offers cash to Afghans to halt immigration efforts
The German government is offering cash payments to Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan if they give up attempts to immigrate under a resettlement programme.
About 2,000 Afghans have been approved for relocation but remain stuck in Pakistan, some for years. The programme was suspended in May by Chancellor Friedrich Merz to address voter concerns over migration amid rising support for the far-right AfD.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the payments are intended as an incentive for voluntary return to Afghanistan or a third country. While Afghans with binding approval to enter Germany will still be admitted after security checks, others will be excluded. Reports suggest the cash amounts to several thousand euros, paid in installments.
“It is logical that if we assume that people have no possibility of being admitted to Germany, we offer them some perspective, and this is linked to making a financial offer for a voluntary return to Afghanistan or another third country,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday.
“These offers have been made to these people in recent days,” Dobrindt said, without revealing how much money was involved or the number of people being excluded from entry.
