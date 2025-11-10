Durand Line crossings closure causes $200 million loss in 24 days

The closure of the Durand Line crossings has led to an estimated loss of $200 million within just 24 days, disrupting not only bilateral trade but also Pakistan’s commercial links with Central Asian states. Officials report that the blockade has cost millions of dollars in daily losses since it began in mid-October.

According to an official source, the crossings were shut on October 11 following clashes between the two sides. The closure of all eight crossing points stranded thousands of traders and left goods worth millions of dollars stuck on both sides. Perishable items began to spoil as the impasse continued, prompting traders and business groups to call for urgent dialogue.

From October 12 to October 31, the first 20 days of the closure caused more than $50 million in direct losses, the source told The Nation. By early November, the total losses were estimated near $200 million, as Afghanistan typically imports around $150 million worth of goods from Pakistan each month while exporting about $60 million, The Nation reported.

The shutdown also halted Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian countries, compounding the economic impact. Traders reported daily losses worth millions, with long queues of trucks carrying hundreds of tons of perishable goods waiting at the Durand Line. Around 20,000 to 25,000 workers were affected, while more than 1,000 trucks remained stranded at Karachi port.

The disruption also hit Afghan farmers hard. Agricultural prices plummeted, with a 10-kg box of grapes dropping from 4,500 Pakistani rupees to just 120–140 Afghanis, resulting in further financial strain on growers.

Investor sentiment showed signs of recovery once Pakistan and Afghanistan extended their ceasefire. On October 31, Pakistan’s KSE-100 Index surged by 3.13% (4,898 points) amid optimism that both sides would maintain peace and establish a monitoring mechanism to prevent further disruptions.

Earlier, on October 15, Pakistan had also suspended the processing of Afghan transit consignments to prevent congestion at crossing points, as 584 transit vehicles were already parked or en route toward the Durand Line.

Official data further reveals that Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade declined by 6% to $475 million during the first quarter (July–September) of FY2025–26, compared to $502 million in the same period of FY2024–25. On a year-on-year basis, bilateral trade also dropped 13% in September 2025, down to $177 million from $204 million in September 2024.