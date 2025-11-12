IEA urges Afghan traders to cut reliance on Pakistan, citing repeated crossing closures

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged Afghan traders to reduce their dependence on Pakistan for trade and transit, citing repeated crossing closures and Islamabad’s use of “non-political issues as political tools.”

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said that Pakistan has repeatedly obstructed Afghanistan’s trade routes, causing significant economic disruptions.

“In order to safeguard national dignity, economic interests, and the rights of our citizens, Afghan traders should minimize their trade with Pakistan and seek alternative transit routes,” Baradar said.

He emphasized that imports from Pakistan should be redirected to other markets and countries, noting that “many viable alternatives are now available.”

Baradar also instructed that all pharmaceutical imports should come from other countries and called on Afghan businessmen to close their financial accounts and end business dealings with Pakistan.

During the same press conference, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi revealed that the month-long closure of the Torkham crossing had cost Afghan traders approximately $200 million in losses.

The decision comes amid escalating trade tensions between Kabul and Islamabad and the recurring shutdown of key crossings by Pakistan, which Afghan officials say has been used as leverage in political disputes.