Business

Afghanistan, Iran explore expansion of trade and transit via Chabahar Port

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says a technical delegation has completed a visit to Iran to assess transit and trade opportunities, emphasizing the expansion of commercial activity through the strategic Chabahar Port.

Abdul Salam Javad Akhundzada, the ministry’s spokesman, told Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) that the delegation examined Iran’s major transit routes, including the ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, and held meetings with Iranian officials to discuss ways to strengthen trade connectivity between the two countries.

According to Akhundzada, the Afghan team conducted a comprehensive review of port operations, transit facilities, and transportation infrastructure, with its findings shared with Industry and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi.

Azizi praised the delegation’s efforts and reiterated Kabul’s commitment to improving regional trade and logistics. “We are working seriously to expand trade routes and create greater facilities for Afghan traders,” he said, noting that leveraging regional transit opportunities remains a priority for Afghanistan’s economic development.

Officials described the visit as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and establish reliable, cost-effective transit corridors for Afghan exports and imports.

The renewed focus on Chabahar—seen as a vital alternative to Pakistan’s ports—comes amid the continued closure of key Afghan-Pakistani border crossings due to recent security tensions.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a board member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, told AVA that the closures have disrupted trade flows through Pakistan, particularly at Karachi port. He urged that “trade and economic issues should be kept separate from political disputes” to ensure stability in regional commerce.

However, Alokozai added that if tensions with Pakistan persist, Afghanistan will prioritize alternative routes through Iran and Central Asia, including expanding cooperation via Chabahar, which provides access to global markets through the Arabian Sea.

The Chabahar Port, developed with Indian assistance, has long been viewed as a key regional hub offering landlocked Afghanistan a direct maritime link bypassing Pakistan.

Business

Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade

Ariana Airlines has been directed to acquire a dedicated cargo aircraft as soon as possible.

Published

23 hours ago

on

November 5, 2025

By

In a significant development aimed at facilitating trade, the Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, announced new measures regarding cargo transport costs using Ariana Airlines.

Under the new decision, the cost of transporting export goods via Ariana Airlines has been reduced to $1 per kilogram, while the fee for importing commercial goods has been set at $0.80 per kilogram.

The Economic Deputy has also instructed the Ministries of Finance, Transport, and Civil Aviation to provide a 90 percent discount on their service fees for Ariana Airlines, further supporting the company’s operations.

In addition, Ariana Airlines has been directed to acquire a dedicated cargo aircraft as soon as possible to increase its capacity for transporting both export and import goods, thereby streamlining trade operations across the country.

Officials say these measures are expected to have a positive impact on Afghanistan’s economy, enhancing trade efficiency, boosting exports, and improving access to imported goods.

Business

Another US sanctions waiver for Iran port boosts India’s Afghanistan plan

According to reliable sources, the existing waiver expired on Tuesday, but following intensive negotiations, India succeeded in obtaining an extension from Washington.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 30, 2025

By

India has secured an extension of the US sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port until early next year — a move that strengthens New Delhi’s regional connectivity strategy by providing a crucial gateway to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and parts of Eastern Russia.

According to reliable sources, the existing waiver expired on Tuesday, but following intensive negotiations, India succeeded in obtaining an extension from Washington. Indian officials emphasized the port’s strategic importance for the effectiveness of its regional connectivity and humanitarian initiatives.

Economic Times (ET) had earlier reported that New Delhi was seeking the extension after previously receiving a waiver valid until October 28. The US had initially planned to revoke the exemption by September 29 before allowing India to continue its operations under the renewed waiver.

In May 2024, India signed a 10-year agreement to operate the Chabahar Port with Iran’s Port and Maritime Organisation through Indian Ports Global Limited. The port has been central to India’s efforts to expand economic and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan, including the recent delivery of ambulances gifted during the Afghan foreign minister’s visit to New Delhi earlier this month.

The Islamic Emirate has also expressed interest in effectively utilizing the port to enhance its international engagement and trade access.

There are ongoing plans to link Chabahar Port with the International North-South Transport Corridor and with Central Asian nations. Uzbekistan — the world’s second doubly landlocked country after Liechtenstein — supports the initiative as part of its multipolar connectivity vision and seeks to diversify beyond China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Sources further indicated that Russia, too, is exploring ways to use the Chabahar Port through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to facilitate trade with India and other Asian markets.

Business

Afghanistan and Kazakhstan strengthen economic partnership in high-level trade talks

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of existing trade agreements, address transit and banking challenges, and facilitate smoother operations for Afghan traders in Kazakhstan.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade and investment following high-level economic talks in Astana between senior government officials from both countries.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Zhoman Garin during an official visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation and expanding trade opportunities.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in key sectors including oil, wheat, flour, and other essential commodities, as well as increasing exports of Afghan agricultural products such as cotton. Both sides also reviewed a proposed joint roadmap to raise the annual trade volume between the two nations to $3 billion over the next few years.

Azizi outlined Afghanistan’s industrial and investment potential and proposed the creation of an Afghan product sales center in Almaty to promote exports and attract Kazakh investors to infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of existing trade agreements, address transit and banking challenges, and facilitate smoother operations for Afghan traders in Kazakhstan.

Officials said the talks marked a significant step toward a stronger economic partnership between Kabul and Astana, reflecting both governments’ shared goal of enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable growth.

