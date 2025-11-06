Afghanistan, Iran explore expansion of trade and transit via Chabahar Port

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says a technical delegation has completed a visit to Iran to assess transit and trade opportunities, emphasizing the expansion of commercial activity through the strategic Chabahar Port.

Abdul Salam Javad Akhundzada, the ministry’s spokesman, told Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) that the delegation examined Iran’s major transit routes, including the ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, and held meetings with Iranian officials to discuss ways to strengthen trade connectivity between the two countries.

According to Akhundzada, the Afghan team conducted a comprehensive review of port operations, transit facilities, and transportation infrastructure, with its findings shared with Industry and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi.

Azizi praised the delegation’s efforts and reiterated Kabul’s commitment to improving regional trade and logistics. “We are working seriously to expand trade routes and create greater facilities for Afghan traders,” he said, noting that leveraging regional transit opportunities remains a priority for Afghanistan’s economic development.

Officials described the visit as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and establish reliable, cost-effective transit corridors for Afghan exports and imports.

The renewed focus on Chabahar—seen as a vital alternative to Pakistan’s ports—comes amid the continued closure of key Afghan-Pakistani border crossings due to recent security tensions.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a board member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, told AVA that the closures have disrupted trade flows through Pakistan, particularly at Karachi port. He urged that “trade and economic issues should be kept separate from political disputes” to ensure stability in regional commerce.

However, Alokozai added that if tensions with Pakistan persist, Afghanistan will prioritize alternative routes through Iran and Central Asia, including expanding cooperation via Chabahar, which provides access to global markets through the Arabian Sea.

The Chabahar Port, developed with Indian assistance, has long been viewed as a key regional hub offering landlocked Afghanistan a direct maritime link bypassing Pakistan.