Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade

In a significant development aimed at facilitating trade, the Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, announced new measures regarding cargo transport costs using Ariana Airlines.

Under the new decision, the cost of transporting export goods via Ariana Airlines has been reduced to $1 per kilogram, while the fee for importing commercial goods has been set at $0.80 per kilogram.

The Economic Deputy has also instructed the Ministries of Finance, Transport, and Civil Aviation to provide a 90 percent discount on their service fees for Ariana Airlines, further supporting the company’s operations.

In addition, Ariana Airlines has been directed to acquire a dedicated cargo aircraft as soon as possible to increase its capacity for transporting both export and import goods, thereby streamlining trade operations across the country.

Officials say these measures are expected to have a positive impact on Afghanistan’s economy, enhancing trade efficiency, boosting exports, and improving access to imported goods.