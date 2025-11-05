Business
Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade
Ariana Airlines has been directed to acquire a dedicated cargo aircraft as soon as possible.
In a significant development aimed at facilitating trade, the Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, announced new measures regarding cargo transport costs using Ariana Airlines.
Under the new decision, the cost of transporting export goods via Ariana Airlines has been reduced to $1 per kilogram, while the fee for importing commercial goods has been set at $0.80 per kilogram.
The Economic Deputy has also instructed the Ministries of Finance, Transport, and Civil Aviation to provide a 90 percent discount on their service fees for Ariana Airlines, further supporting the company’s operations.
In addition, Ariana Airlines has been directed to acquire a dedicated cargo aircraft as soon as possible to increase its capacity for transporting both export and import goods, thereby streamlining trade operations across the country.
Officials say these measures are expected to have a positive impact on Afghanistan’s economy, enhancing trade efficiency, boosting exports, and improving access to imported goods.
Another US sanctions waiver for Iran port boosts India’s Afghanistan plan
According to reliable sources, the existing waiver expired on Tuesday, but following intensive negotiations, India succeeded in obtaining an extension from Washington.
India has secured an extension of the US sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port until early next year — a move that strengthens New Delhi’s regional connectivity strategy by providing a crucial gateway to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and parts of Eastern Russia.
According to reliable sources, the existing waiver expired on Tuesday, but following intensive negotiations, India succeeded in obtaining an extension from Washington. Indian officials emphasized the port's strategic importance for the effectiveness of its regional connectivity and humanitarian initiatives.
Economic Times (ET) had earlier reported that New Delhi was seeking the extension after previously receiving a waiver valid until October 28. The US had initially planned to revoke the exemption by September 29 before allowing India to continue its operations under the renewed waiver.
In May 2024, India signed a 10-year agreement to operate the Chabahar Port with Iran’s Port and Maritime Organisation through Indian Ports Global Limited. The port has been central to India’s efforts to expand economic and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan, including the recent delivery of ambulances gifted during the Afghan foreign minister’s visit to New Delhi earlier this month.
The Islamic Emirate has also expressed interest in effectively utilizing the port to enhance its international engagement and trade access.
There are ongoing plans to link Chabahar Port with the International North-South Transport Corridor and with Central Asian nations. Uzbekistan — the world’s second doubly landlocked country after Liechtenstein — supports the initiative as part of its multipolar connectivity vision and seeks to diversify beyond China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Sources further indicated that Russia, too, is exploring ways to use the Chabahar Port through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to facilitate trade with India and other Asian markets.
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan strengthen economic partnership in high-level trade talks
The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of existing trade agreements, address transit and banking challenges, and facilitate smoother operations for Afghan traders in Kazakhstan.
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade and investment following high-level economic talks in Astana between senior government officials from both countries.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Zhoman Garin during an official visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation and expanding trade opportunities.
Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in key sectors including oil, wheat, flour, and other essential commodities, as well as increasing exports of Afghan agricultural products such as cotton. Both sides also reviewed a proposed joint roadmap to raise the annual trade volume between the two nations to $3 billion over the next few years.
Azizi outlined Afghanistan’s industrial and investment potential and proposed the creation of an Afghan product sales center in Almaty to promote exports and attract Kazakh investors to infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.
The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of existing trade agreements, address transit and banking challenges, and facilitate smoother operations for Afghan traders in Kazakhstan.
Officials said the talks marked a significant step toward a stronger economic partnership between Kabul and Astana, reflecting both governments’ shared goal of enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable growth.
Afghan–Kazakh Business Forum kicks off in Shymkent
The third Afghan–Kazakh Trade Forum, which includes a connectivity conference, bilateral trade meetings, and an expo of Afghan products, has officially begun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
More than 200 representatives from Afghanistan’s private sector are participating in the expo, showcasing a wide range of Afghan products such as carpets, handicrafts, food items, non-alcoholic and energy drinks, iron and steel products, and dried fruits.
Abdul Manan Haidari, one of the participants, said: “Alhamdulillah, it’s a very successful expo. We hope similar events will be organized in other provinces of Kazakhstan and in other countries as well.”
Mohibullah Osmani, another participant, noted: “Participation in such events helps in marketing Afghan products.”
The expo will continue for three days, and Afghan manufacturers hope to find new markets for their products through this event.
Members of the private sector believe that holding such expos can expand economic relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan. They say there are many economic opportunities between the two countries, and practical steps should be taken to make use of them.
In addition to the expo, officials from both countries will also hold meetings and discuss ways to enhance trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.
Meanwhile, Kazakh authorities have reiterated their commitment for joint investments in Afghanistan’s mining, railway transport, construction, and water management sectors.
