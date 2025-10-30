Another US sanctions waiver for Iran port boosts India’s Afghanistan plan

India has secured an extension of the US sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port until early next year — a move that strengthens New Delhi’s regional connectivity strategy by providing a crucial gateway to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and parts of Eastern Russia.

According to reliable sources, the existing waiver expired on Tuesday, but following intensive negotiations, India succeeded in obtaining an extension from Washington. Indian officials emphasized the port’s strategic importance for the effectiveness of its regional connectivity and humanitarian initiatives.

Economic Times (ET) had earlier reported that New Delhi was seeking the extension after previously receiving a waiver valid until October 28. The US had initially planned to revoke the exemption by September 29 before allowing India to continue its operations under the renewed waiver.

In May 2024, India signed a 10-year agreement to operate the Chabahar Port with Iran’s Port and Maritime Organisation through Indian Ports Global Limited. The port has been central to India’s efforts to expand economic and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan, including the recent delivery of ambulances gifted during the Afghan foreign minister’s visit to New Delhi earlier this month.

The Islamic Emirate has also expressed interest in effectively utilizing the port to enhance its international engagement and trade access.

There are ongoing plans to link Chabahar Port with the International North-South Transport Corridor and with Central Asian nations. Uzbekistan — the world’s second doubly landlocked country after Liechtenstein — supports the initiative as part of its multipolar connectivity vision and seeks to diversify beyond China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Sources further indicated that Russia, too, is exploring ways to use the Chabahar Port through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to facilitate trade with India and other Asian markets.