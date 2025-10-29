Business
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan strengthen economic partnership in high-level trade talks
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade and investment following high-level economic talks in Astana between senior government officials from both countries.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Zhoman Garin during an official visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation and expanding trade opportunities.
Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in key sectors including oil, wheat, flour, and other essential commodities, as well as increasing exports of Afghan agricultural products such as cotton. Both sides also reviewed a proposed joint roadmap to raise the annual trade volume between the two nations to $3 billion over the next few years.
Azizi outlined Afghanistan’s industrial and investment potential and proposed the creation of an Afghan product sales center in Almaty to promote exports and attract Kazakh investors to infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.
Officials said the talks marked a significant step toward a stronger economic partnership between Kabul and Astana, reflecting both governments’ shared goal of enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable growth.
Afghan–Kazakh Business Forum kicks off in Shymkent
The third Afghan–Kazakh Trade Forum, which includes a connectivity conference, bilateral trade meetings, and an expo of Afghan products, has officially begun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
More than 200 representatives from Afghanistan’s private sector are participating in the expo, showcasing a wide range of Afghan products such as carpets, handicrafts, food items, non-alcoholic and energy drinks, iron and steel products, and dried fruits.
Abdul Manan Haidari, one of the participants, said: “Alhamdulillah, it’s a very successful expo. We hope similar events will be organized in other provinces of Kazakhstan and in other countries as well.”
Mohibullah Osmani, another participant, noted: “Participation in such events helps in marketing Afghan products.”
The expo will continue for three days, and Afghan manufacturers hope to find new markets for their products through this event.
Members of the private sector believe that holding such expos can expand economic relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan. They say there are many economic opportunities between the two countries, and practical steps should be taken to make use of them.
In addition to the expo, officials from both countries will also hold meetings and discuss ways to enhance trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.
Meanwhile, Kazakh authorities have reiterated their commitment for joint investments in Afghanistan’s mining, railway transport, construction, and water management sectors.
First diesel shipment arrives in Afghanistan via Khaf–Herat railway
In a significant milestone for Afghanistan’s trade and transport sector, the first-ever diesel shipment has arrived in the country via the Khaf–Herat railway line.
According to the Ministry of Public Works, a total of 20 wagons carrying 1,120 tons of diesel — belonging to a private company — reached the Rozanak station in Herat province on Sunday evening.
The ministry said this development marks an important step in expanding transit and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries.
Officials added that the government is working to implement major railway projects aimed at improving transportation efficiency and creating better trade opportunities for Afghan merchants.
The Khaf–Herat railway, which connects Afghanistan with Iran, is seen as a key route for boosting regional connectivity and reducing transportation costs for essential goods.
Afghan firm starts exporting pomegranates to Russia via Torghundi
A private Afghan company has launched the first-ever export of Kandahar pomegranates to Russia through the Torghundi border crossing in Herat province, marking a major shift in trade routes after the closure of crossings with Pakistan.
According to the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, the inaugural shipment, via Turkmenistan, includes 22 tons of pomegranates valued at $24,000. The Chamber said efforts are underway to diversify Afghanistan’s trade corridors and expand access to international markets for fresh produce.
“There is no doubt that all trade routes with Pakistan are currently closed,” said Abdul Ahad Siddiqi, head of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce. “This has caused significant losses for Afghanistan’s fruit traders. Hundreds of trucks loaded with pomegranates, grapes, and tomatoes are stranded, and much of the produce has spoiled. We urge both governments to reopen the trade routes.”
The company behind the export, Kanda Fruit, said the initial shipment marks the start of a broader export drive to Russia. “This is our company’s first export truck carrying 22 tons of pomegranates,” said Abu Huraira Saeed, the firm’s director. “By the end of the season, we aim to export between 200 and 250 tons.”
Traders and exporters say that while the closure of routes with Pakistan has inflicted heavy short-term losses, it has also encouraged Afghan businesses to explore new corridors through Iran, Turkmenistan, and Central Asia.
“Exporting to Russia is beneficial for our country,” said Ali Ahmad, a Kandahar-based trader. “We must find long-term alternatives to Pakistan’s trade routes.”
Kandahar province, known for producing some of the world’s finest pomegranates, is expecting a harvest exceeding 270,000 tons this year. However, persistent border disruptions and limited cold-storage facilities have heightened fears among farmers that much of their produce could go to waste without swift action to secure reliable export routes.
The move via Torghundi is seen as a significant step toward regional trade diversification, reducing dependence on Pakistan and opening new markets for Afghan agricultural products in Russia and beyond.
