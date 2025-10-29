Afghanistan and Kazakhstan strengthen economic partnership in high-level trade talks

Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade and investment following high-level economic talks in Astana between senior government officials from both countries.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Zhoman Garin during an official visit aimed at deepening economic cooperation and expanding trade opportunities.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in key sectors including oil, wheat, flour, and other essential commodities, as well as increasing exports of Afghan agricultural products such as cotton. Both sides also reviewed a proposed joint roadmap to raise the annual trade volume between the two nations to $3 billion over the next few years.

Azizi outlined Afghanistan’s industrial and investment potential and proposed the creation of an Afghan product sales center in Almaty to promote exports and attract Kazakh investors to infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of existing trade agreements, address transit and banking challenges, and facilitate smoother operations for Afghan traders in Kazakhstan.

Officials said the talks marked a significant step toward a stronger economic partnership between Kabul and Astana, reflecting both governments’ shared goal of enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable growth.