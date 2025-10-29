Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia strengthen health cooperation to fight polio and drug abuse

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed strict action against individuals renting out properties to foreigners residing illegally in the province, particularly Afghan nationals.

The decision was made during the sixth provincial law and order meeting, which focused on measures to curb illegal residency and strengthen border management.

The chief minister ordered the immediate registration of FIRs against anyone who rents out houses, shops, factories, hotels, or petrol pumps to illegal foreigners.

She stressed that such activities must be closely monitored and regularly reported to the authorities.

Under the new measures, village leaders and government officials will be required to submit daily reports on properties leased to foreigners.

Mosque announcements will also be used to help locate Afghan nationals residing illegally across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz further instructed district administrations to conduct comprehensive field surveys to identify undocumented foreigners and take action against those working on visit visas or without legal authorization.

45 holding centers established

Officials informed the meeting that five FIRs have already been registered in Khanewal against property owners renting to illegal Afghan residents. The provincial government has also established 45 holding centres to temporarily accommodate Afghan citizens awaiting repatriation.

These facilities are providing food, shelter, and transport to the Torkham border. Authorities are utilizing facial recognition technology to identify and verify Afghan residents living without documentation in Punjab. The chief minister emphasized the need to update and maintain accurate records for effective implementation of the law.

Broader crackdown across the province

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons and urged citizens to report violations to the Crime Control Department (CCD). Officials briefed that social media accounts linked to extremist propaganda are under close scrutiny.

Authorities further reported that the reopening of madrassas has begun following completion of necessary legal procedures. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that while offenders must face legal consequences, no innocent individual should be unjustly targeted.

Third phase of Afghan evacuation underway

According to police reports, the third phase of deporting illegal Afghan residents from Lahore is in progress. Since April 20, 374 individuals have been moved to detention centres, while 1,908 people have been checked in search operations across eight markets and fourteen residential areas.

So far, 347 Afghan nationals have been deported and 4,098 have returned voluntarily. Officials stated that the third phase of the evacuation drive will be completed soon.