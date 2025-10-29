Iran offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Istanbul talks collapse

Iran has offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the failure of recent peace talks in Istanbul, urging unity and dialogue among Muslim nations to address regional tensions.

The proposal was made during a meeting in Tehran between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and tackling shared security challenges.

According to Iranian media, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of fostering “unity and brotherhood” among Muslim countries in the face of common threats. “We attach great importance to relations with Pakistan,” he said, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peace and cooperation in South Asia.

Naqvi welcomed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul, saying Pakistan “values any constructive role that can help reduce regional tensions.”

Security and border issues on agenda

During the high-level talks, the two sides reviewed regional security, cross-border coordination, and the welfare of pilgrims traveling between their countries. They also discussed issues related to the Pakistan-Iran border and agreed to expand cooperation on counterterrorism and trade.

Istanbul talks end without breakthrough

Iran’s mediation offer follows the collapse of the latest round of Pakistan-Afghanistan negotiations held in Istanbul under Turkish and Qatari facilitation.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the four-day talks last week failed to achieve “tangible results,” citing Kabul’s unwillingness to act against militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

“The discussions focused on ensuring Afghan soil would not be used for attacks against Pakistan,” Tarar said, adding that the Afghan delegation “did not provide actionable assurances” despite Islamabad’s presentation of what it called concrete evidence of cross-border militant activity.

The stalemate has deepened concerns over rising hostilities along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Tehran’s mediation offer marks a fresh attempt by regional powers to prevent further escalation and revive dialogue between the two neighbours.