Meeting of deputy ministers of ECO member states held in Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the importance of border, security, and economic cooperation, as well as combating illegal migration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling at the meeting of deputy interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in Tehran.

Speaking at the ECO meeting, Pezeshkian stated that holding the event after a long pause reflects the renewed determination of the organization’s members to strengthen cooperation.

“Border and law enforcement cooperation, combating illegal migration, human trafficking, drug trafficking, various forms of terrorism, and other organized crimes are among the key areas of focus in this regard,” he added.

Representing Afghanistan at the meeting was Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr, the Deputy Minister for Security of the Ministry of Interior.

On the sidelines of the event, Sadr met with the Deputy Minister of Interior of Turkey. The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation, and the Turkish official expressed satisfaction over a 50 percent reduction in human and drug trafficking since the Islamic Emirate came to power.

Meanwhile, some analysts believe that holding this meeting could help enhance security and economic relations and assist Afghanistan in emerging from political isolation.

This comes as Kabul and Tehran have been strengthening bilateral relations.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, recently met with Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes in Kabul. Both sides described their shared borders as “frontiers of friendship” and agreed to resume the border marker renovation project and enhance cooperation.

Meanwhile, the 30th meeting of the Helmand River Commissioners is scheduled to be held soon in Tehran.