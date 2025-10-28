Latest News
Afghan products and goods expo opens in Kazakhstan
The expo of Afghan products and goods was officially inaugurated in the city of Shymkent with the participation of Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce; Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan; as well as other local officials, traders, and investors from both countries.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, during the opening ceremony Azizi expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the Kazakh government in organizing the exhibition.
He stated that the purpose of holding this event is to introduce Afghanistan’s production capacities, products, and industrial capabilities, and to expand trade and economic relations between the two countries.
He added that Afghanistan, with its diverse range of products in the sectors of agriculture, food industries, carpets, precious stones, and construction materials, is ready to cooperate and export to the markets of Kazakhstan and other countries in the region.
Dozens of Afghan companies have showcased their domestic products and industries at this exhibition, which is scheduled to continue until October 30 of this year.
Kazakh officials and traders, while welcoming the event, also emphasized expanding bilateral cooperation and establishing new trade routes between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.
Afghans left ‘Out of Reach’ during nationwide telecoms shutdown: UNAMA report
The report, based on interviews with 111 people across 32 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, documents the human cost of the outage.
A UN report has revealed the severe consequences of the recent two-day nationwide telecommunications shutdown in Afghanistan, highlighting widespread disruption to healthcare, banking, businesses, and daily life.
The 48-hour blackout, which took place from September 29 to October 1, left millions of Afghans without access to mobile phone services or the internet.
According to the report, “Out of Reach: The Impact of Telecommunications Shutdowns on the Afghan People,” published by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the shutdown exacerbated existing restrictions on women and girls, interrupted humanitarian operations, and created life-threatening delays in medical care.
Healthcare workers reported preventable deaths due to delayed emergency responses and disrupted supply chains. One nurse in Laghman province recounted how a pregnant woman’s baby died after critical medical care could not be coordinated without phone or internet access. Doctors in Badghis and Zabul provinces described child deaths from malnutrition and lack of timely blood donations, respectively, citing the blackout as a key factor.
Women, particularly those working outside their homes, faced heightened restrictions. Many could not contact their male guardians, or mahrams, for necessary travel, jeopardizing their safety and livelihoods. Female entrepreneurs and students who rely on online platforms for business or education were forced to suspend operations, with one student describing the blackout as “an unbearable period of our life.”
The shutdown also disrupted Afghanistan’s banking sector, halting domestic and international transfers, blocking salaries, and leaving many unable to pay for essential goods or medical treatment. Small businesses, from farmers to online retailers, reported severe losses, and hotels and restaurants saw a complete drop in customers during the outage.
Humanitarian operations were similarly affected. Aid organizations responding to recent earthquakes and the return of deportees from neighboring countries faced delays in cash distribution, biometric registration, and coordination with field teams. In some cases, elderly returnees died due to delays at border crossings caused by the inability to access electronic systems.
The report also highlights the impact on media and freedom of expression. Journalists were unable to gather or transmit information, leading to an information vacuum filled by rumors and heightened fear among communities.
UNAMA warns that Afghanistan’s heavy reliance on telecommunications makes such shutdowns particularly harmful. “Afghans, already facing significant challenges in their daily lives, should not be subjected to imposed telecommunications cuts which negatively impact their daily lives and ability to exercise their basic human rights,” the report concluded.
The government has offered no official explanation for the shutdown. Some officials have denied it was due to infrastructure repairs, while public statements have been inconsistent or absent.
Afghan government issues stern warning to Pakistan after negotiations fail
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, warned in an interview with Ariana News that any attack would be met with a decisive response.
Afghanistan has warned it will respond firmly to any future military strikes by Pakistan after talks in Turkey collapsed following Islamabad’s withdrawal, sources told Ariana News.
The sources said Pakistan pulled out of the negotiations and presented what the Afghan delegation regarded as “unreasonable and unacceptable” demands, including a request that Kabul recall and exert control over armed individuals alleged to be operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected.
Despite saying it remains committed to dialogue, Kabul signalled it will not tolerate further cross-border attacks. According to sources, if Pakistan conducts airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces are prepared to target Islamabad in return.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, warned in an interview with Ariana News that any attack would be met with a decisive response “that will serve as a lesson for Pakistan and a message for others.” He added: “It’s true that we do not possess nuclear weapons, but neither did NATO nor the United States manage to subdue Afghanistan despite twenty years of war… The Afghan nation has never bowed to anyone.”
The exchange comes amid a recent escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces conducted cross-border operations in Afghanistan. Diplomats and regional mediators had been attempting to defuse the crisis in Turkey; the collapse of those talks raises the risk of renewed military confrontation along the Durand Line.
Analysts caution that retaliation would further destabilize an already fragile region and underscore calls from international actors for restraint and renewed diplomacy to prevent escalation.
Afghan and Turkish officials meet in Tehran to strengthen security cooperation
Qani added that the meeting—guided by shared Islamic values and mutual interests—marked a significant step toward deepening friendship and security cooperation between Kabul and Ankara.
Afghanistan’s Senior Deputy Minister for Security Affairs, Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr, held talks with Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Interior and his delegation in Tehran to enhance bilateral security cooperation and exchange expertise.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.
According to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior, the discussions covered a range of security issues, including joint collaboration, information sharing, and capacity building. Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination to address regional challenges.
The Turkish Deputy Minister praised what he described as positive developments under Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate, noting that human and drug trafficking had reportedly decreased by 50 percent during this period.
Qani added that the meeting—guided by shared Islamic values and mutual interests—marked a significant step toward deepening friendship and security cooperation between Kabul and Ankara.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Iran, along with senior members of the Afghan security delegation, joined the talks, underscoring the importance of sustained diplomatic and security engagement between the two nations.
