Russia to convene bilateral working group with Afghanistan
This format will temporarily serve as an alternative to the intergovernmental commission, Russia’s envoy Zamir Kabulov said
Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, said Moscow plans to establish a bilateral working group with Kabul on trade and economic relations.
This format will temporarily serve as an alternative to the intergovernmental commission, he said.
Speaking to Russian media outlet Solovyov Live, Kabulov said: “Next spring, a bilateral working group on trade and economic relations will convene.
“In the current circumstances, with the regime (Islamic Emirate) not yet formally recognized politically, this group will essentially stand in for the intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, and other cooperation,” Kabulov said.
This comes after President Vladimir Putin signed a law late last month allowing for the temporary suspension of the prohibition on organizations listed as terrorist groups, including the Islamic Emirate.
As Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR party, previously explained, these new measures aim to facilitate legal interactions between Russia and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
IEA’s minister of culture meets with EU diplomat over preserving Afghan culture
“Protection of cultural heritage is not only the duty of Afghans, rather, it is the duty of the world to fully cooperate with Afghanistan in this field,” he said.
Khairullah Khairkhwa, Afghanistan’s minister of information and culture, this week met with Veronika Boskovic Pohar, the new EU charge d'affaires, to discuss the protection of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage.
According to the ministry, both sides discussed and exchanged opinions on the protection of cultural heritage, its value and public awareness on the issue.
At the meeting, Khairkhwa voiced appreciation for the EU’s cooperation in the field of cultural heritage protection, and emphasized the need for further development of relations.
"Protection of cultural heritage is not only the duty of Afghans, rather, it is the duty of the world to fully cooperate with Afghanistan in this field," he said.
Pohar in turn assured the minister of the EU’s continued cooperation in this respect.
Muttaqi meets with UAE’s Deputy PM during Gulf state visit
The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE’s Minister of State.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday met with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the UAE, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for talks on various issues including the Islamic Emirate’s aspirations for stability, development and prosperity in the country.
The two diplomats also discussed progress made in Afghanistan over the past three years.
In addition, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve the mutual interests of both countries, promoting prosperity and welfare for their peoples.
According to a statement issued by the UAE’s ministry of foreign affairs, Al Nahyan and Muttaqi also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.
Additionally, they reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in several sectors, particularly in economic and developmental fields, while supporting reconstruction and development efforts in Afghanistan.
The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE’s Minister of State.
Also on Wednesday, Muttaqi met with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai where they discussed the need to strengthen bilateral ties.
Misri reaffirmed India's long-standing friendship with the people of Afghanistan, and emphasized the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.
Misri highlighted India's commitment to addressing Afghanistan's urgent developmental needs and extending humanitarian support.
The discussions also included an assessment of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance programs in Afghanistan.
Hundreds of veterans and others urge Trump to continue resettling Afghans
The letter calls on Trump and congressional leaders to continue funding the resettlement of at-risk Afghans and their families
Hundreds of veterans and current and former U.S. officials want President-elect Donald Trump to preserve U.S. special visa and resettlement programs for Afghans at risk of retribution for working for the United States during the 20-year war against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.
The letter, signed by the veterans, officials and others, will be sent to Trump and congressional leaders and was organized by #AfghanEvac, the leading coalition of groups that work with the U.S. government to help Afghans start new lives in the United States.
"Many of us have worked closely with Afghan interpreters, soldiers and families who risked everything to protect and guide us," said a draft of the letter.
"To abandon them now would be a betrayal of the values we fought to defend and the trust built through years of shared struggle and sacrifice."
The letter calls on Trump and congressional leaders to continue funding the resettlement of at-risk Afghans and their families and for Congress to approve an additional 50,000 Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), Reuters reported.
The current cap of 50,500 SIVs is expected to run out late this summer or early fall.
The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shawn VanDiver, the head of #AfghanEvac, said the letter reflected concerns that Trump will curtail the SIV and resettlement programs as part of his promised crackdown on immigration.
