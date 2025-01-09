Russia to convene bilateral working group with Afghanistan

Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, said Moscow plans to establish a bilateral working group with Kabul on trade and economic relations.

This format will temporarily serve as an alternative to the intergovernmental commission, he said.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Solovyov Live, Kabulov said: “Next spring, a bilateral working group on trade and economic relations will convene.

“In the current circumstances, with the regime (Islamic Emirate) not yet formally recognized politically, this group will essentially stand in for the intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, and other cooperation,” Kabulov said.

This comes after President Vladimir Putin signed a law late last month allowing for the temporary suspension of the prohibition on organizations listed as terrorist groups, including the Islamic Emirate.

As Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR party, previously explained, these new measures aim to facilitate legal interactions between Russia and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.