Hundreds of veterans and others urge Trump to continue resettling Afghans

Hundreds of veterans and current and former U.S. officials want President-elect Donald Trump to preserve U.S. special visa and resettlement programs for Afghans at risk of retribution for working for the United States during the 20-year war against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The letter, signed by the veterans, officials and others, will be sent to Trump and congressional leaders and was organized by #AfghanEvac, the leading coalition of groups that work with the U.S. government to help Afghans start new lives in the United States.

"Many of us have worked closely with Afghan interpreters, soldiers and families who risked everything to protect and guide us," said a draft of the letter.

"To abandon them now would be a betrayal of the values we fought to defend and the trust built through years of shared struggle and sacrifice."

The letter calls on Trump and congressional leaders to continue funding the resettlement of at-risk Afghans and their families and for Congress to approve an additional 50,000 Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), Reuters reported.

The current cap of 50,500 SIVs is expected to run out late this summer or early fall.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shawn VanDiver, the head of #AfghanEvac, said the letter reflected concerns that Trump will curtail the SIV and resettlement programs as part of his promised crackdown on immigration.