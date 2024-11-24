Latest News
Russia will not ‘artificially impede’ process of removing IEA from list of terrorist groups
Rudenko said let’s act gradually, step by step, but we do not intend to artificially impede the processes
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said the completion of legal procedures to remove the Islamic Emirate from Moscow’s terrorist list will provide positive impetus to Russian-Afghan relations.
In an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency, Rudenko said “removing the terrorist organization’s status from the Taliban Movement (Islamic Emirate) will attribute a positive impetus to Russian-Afghan interaction in various spheres, in the economy in the first instance."
"As regards the issue of the official recognition of current Afghan authorities, it is early to talk about it thus far. Let’s act gradually, step by step, but we do not intend to artificially impede the processes," Rudenko noted.
"Russia is taking steps of establishing practical interaction with authorities of Afghanistan on issues of mutual interest," the Russian diplomat added.
Early last month, Russia's Foreign Ministry said a decision to remove the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from a list of terrorist organisations had been "taken at the highest level".
This came after Putin stated in July that Russia considered the IEA an ally in the fight against terrorism.
Russia has been slowly building ties with the Islamic Emirate since it seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 but the IEA is still officially outlawed in Russia.
In response to Russia’s comments last month, the IEA’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate “appreciates the positive remarks by the high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation in this regard and hope to see more effective steps soon."
Latest News
Daesh claims responsibility for Baghlan attack
A provincial police official, said that several people were arrested in connection with the incident, and that an investigation has been launched.
The Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), also known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for a gun attack that left 10 people dead at a Sufi shrine in northern Baghlan province.
The interior ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani confirmed that a gunman opened fire on Sufis taking part in a weekly ritual at the Sayed Pasha Agha shrine in a remote area of Nahrin district.
Abdul Ghayoor Khadim, a provincial police official, said that several people were arrested in connection with the incident, and that an investigation has been launched.
Latest News
China ‘key and partner neighbor’ for people of Afghanistan: Yaqoob Mujahid
Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid in a meeting with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and Zhao Xing, the country's ambassador to Kabul, said that Beijing is a “partner and important neighbor" for the people of Afghanistan, the ministry said a statement.
The statement stated that the two sides discussed economic cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, borders, investments and other issues.
Yaqoob Mujahid also stressed the commitment of the Ministry of Defense to cooperate in common areas with China.
Latest News
China’s envoy says Beijing eager to solidify relations with Afghanistan
The Political Deputy of Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on Saturday met with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and the Chinese ambassador Zhao Xing to Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
At the meeting, Xiaoyong affirmed China’s support for Afghanistan’s position in international forums and expressed China’s readiness to further expand and solidify its relations with Afghanistan.
He underscored China’s ongoing efforts to fortify Afghanistan’s economy, enhance bilateral relations, and deepen cooperation.
Xiaoyong commended Afghanistan’s progress over the past three years and stressed the significance of fostering improved relations and mutual understanding among Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China.
He reiterated China’s respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, cultural values and sovereignty, highlighting China’s commitment to contributing to Afghanistan’s economic advancement through increased investment initiatives.
Meanwhile, Abdul Kabir conveyed his gratitude to Xiaoyong, acknowledging the strong bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, which continue to grow.
He assured that the Islamic Emirate has consistently guaranteed its neighbors and the international community that Afghanistan poses no threat to any nation and has upheld this assurance over the past three years.
He further noted that Afghanistan is transitioning from a prolonged period of conflict and is prioritizing the revitalization of its national economy and the expansion of regional cooperation.
Kabir underscored the critical importance of regional collaboration for achieving stability in the region and affirmed Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts toward attaining economic stability.
Climate change: Importance of COP29 for Afghanistan
Daesh claims responsibility for Baghlan attack
Russia will not ‘artificially impede’ process of removing IEA from list of terrorist groups
At least 18 dead in retaliatory sectarian attacks in Pakistan
Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Climate change: Importance of COP29 for Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan defense minister’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Australia pays compensation to victims of war crimes in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tajikistan trumps Afghanistan 3-1 in football friendly
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU marks International Children’s Day, says it supports Afghan children
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan wants relations with countries not opposed to Sharia law: Haqqani
-
Sport3 days ago
Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
U.S. House approves bill on evacuation of Afghan allies
-
World3 days ago
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA implements ‘significant reforms’ in Afghanistan’s education curriculum
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in state gifts case, his party says