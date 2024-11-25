Russian delegation says IEA to be removed from Moscow’s blacklist ‘soon’

In a meeting on Monday in Kabul with Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said Moscow will remove the Islamic Emirate from its blacklist in order to boost political and economic ties between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) name will be removed from the list in the near future.

In addition, the visiting delegation, headed by Shoigu, also voiced support for the planned Trans-Afghan railway project, that aims to improve trade and transportation between Central and South Asia.

The project includes the Trans-Afghan Corridor, a $4.8 billion railway project that connects Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to Pakistani ports.

Shoigu meanwhile also expressed readiness to commence practical economic cooperation, especially following agreements made during the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum in June this year.

The delegation further noted that Russian investors and state-owned companies are keen to invest in Afghanistan in areas such as mining, transportation, and agriculture.

Monday’s meeting was also attended by Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce; Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy; Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk; Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan; and several other officials from both countries.



During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening political relations, enhancing economic cooperation, increasing trade and transit activities, and encouraging Russian investments in Afghanistan.

Baradar in turn emphasized the IEA’s foreign policy and that it centered on economic priorities.

He stated that with the restoration of security and stability in Afghanistan, the country has become a hub for economic cooperation, trade, and transit in the region, benefiting not only Afghanistan but also the surrounding region.

He added that the IEA is striving to ensure the country’s security and economic growth.

To this end, it has banned the cultivation of narcotics and eliminated groups that harm Afghanistan’s and the region’s security and economy.

He said raising the level of formal relations between the two countries would create numerous opportunities for tangible progress in the economic sector.

He also stated that the IEA would play a positive role as a responsible economic partner in the region.

Both sides also stressed the need for the creation of a joint governmental commission to foster extensive cooperation in trade, transit, and investment. Under this commission, various subcommittees would also be established to work on specific areas.