Latest News
Russia’s security chief upbeat about Afghanistan regaining SCO observer status
Sergei Shoigu, the head of Russia’s Security Council, said on Monday that Moscow hopes to see Afghanistan regain its status as an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations (SCO).
According to a statement issued by ARG, Shoigu met on Monday in Kabul with Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, where he spoke about the issue.
Shoigu also highlighted Russia's desire to expand trade and economic ties with Afghanistan.
He emphasized Russia's willingness to invest in vital sectors such as railways, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, and mining.
Shoigu also commented on Afghanistan's political stability and security improvements and said these have been crucial in attracting Russian investment.
Shoigu also met with Acting Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid.
These meetings come just a day after Russia’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov announced that a high-level Russian delegation would visit Kabul. He did not however provide details on who this would involve.
Shoigu served as Minister of Defence of Russia from 2012 to 2024 before taking over as Secretary of Russia’s Security Council.
Russia has been slowly building ties with the Islamic Emirate since it regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Latest News
Russian delegation says IEA to be removed from Moscow’s blacklist ‘soon’
In a meeting on Monday in Kabul with Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said Moscow will remove the Islamic Emirate from its blacklist in order to boost political and economic ties between the two countries.
According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) name will be removed from the list in the near future.
In addition, the visiting delegation, headed by Shoigu, also voiced support for the planned Trans-Afghan railway project, that aims to improve trade and transportation between Central and South Asia.
The project includes the Trans-Afghan Corridor, a $4.8 billion railway project that connects Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to Pakistani ports.
Shoigu meanwhile also expressed readiness to commence practical economic cooperation, especially following agreements made during the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum in June this year.
The delegation further noted that Russian investors and state-owned companies are keen to invest in Afghanistan in areas such as mining, transportation, and agriculture.
Monday’s meeting was also attended by Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce; Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy; Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk; Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan; and several other officials from both countries.
During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening political relations, enhancing economic cooperation, increasing trade and transit activities, and encouraging Russian investments in Afghanistan.
Baradar in turn emphasized the IEA’s foreign policy and that it centered on economic priorities.
He stated that with the restoration of security and stability in Afghanistan, the country has become a hub for economic cooperation, trade, and transit in the region, benefiting not only Afghanistan but also the surrounding region.
He added that the IEA is striving to ensure the country’s security and economic growth.
To this end, it has banned the cultivation of narcotics and eliminated groups that harm Afghanistan’s and the region’s security and economy.
He said raising the level of formal relations between the two countries would create numerous opportunities for tangible progress in the economic sector.
He also stated that the IEA would play a positive role as a responsible economic partner in the region.
Both sides also stressed the need for the creation of a joint governmental commission to foster extensive cooperation in trade, transit, and investment. Under this commission, various subcommittees would also be established to work on specific areas.
Latest News
IEA sets up new office to preserve ‘jihadi values’
The Ministry of Information and Culture announced this week it has established a new administrative office called the Directorate for the Preservation of Jihadi Values.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa said this directorate is tasked with “keeping alive the values of jihad and its history.”
Khairkhwa outlined the directorate’s three main functions: producing audio-visual content, establishing a “jihadi museum,” and documenting historical events.
He stated the museum would collect and archive artifacts from Afghanistan’s conflicts with Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States.
He stressed that jihadi museums will also be built in the capital, and in provinces, to collect and display works related to jihad.
Latest News
CSTO chief says plan to bolster Tajikistan-Afghanistan border on the cards
Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has said the plan to strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan will be approved later this month.
In an interview with STV Belarus, Tasmagambetov said: "The Collective Security Treaty Organization will approve the plan to strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on November 28 at a meeting in Astana."
He stated that the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan was a serious problem and that the approval of the plan to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan will allow member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to jointly guarantee the security of Central Asian countries.
The CSTO has on a number of occasions expressed concern about the security situation in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate however, has repeatedly rejected claims of militant groups in Afghanistan and has said that the IEA will not allow any group to plan or carry out attacks from Afghanistan soil.
Tasmagambetov also discussed other challenges the organization faces.
“The CSTO is not an aggressive bloc. The task of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of the member states that are part of our organization.
“If we talk directly about the challenges and threats, these are primarily transnational terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, illegal arms trafficking and illegal migration. We are working very seriously in all these areas,” he said.
Russian delegation says IEA to be removed from Moscow’s blacklist ‘soon’
Russia’s security chief upbeat about Afghanistan regaining SCO observer status
Champions Trophy silverware set to tour Afghanistan as part of global event
IEA sets up new office to preserve ‘jihadi values’
CSTO chief says plan to bolster Tajikistan-Afghanistan border on the cards
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Climate change: Importance of COP29 for Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan defense minister’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Australia pays compensation to victims of war crimes in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. House approves bill on evacuation of Afghan allies
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan gets bail in state gifts case, his party says
-
World5 days ago
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN moves to unlock stuck climate financing for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan rejects suggestion of appointing a new special envoy for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan families still in need of vital support, one year after Herat earthquakes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Panjshir to get modern hotel and other facilities amid growing tourism sector