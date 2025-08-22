Latest News
Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow on Thursday, where they discussed Afghanistan and emphasized that the country should be included in regional processes.
The foreign ministers of the two countries made these remarks during a press conference in Moscow.
“Today, we reached a common position here—namely, adopting a pragmatic approach to include Afghanistan in regional processes. We also discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian crisis taking place in the Palestinian territories,” said Lavrov.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that China supports the Islamic Emirate in various areas, particularly in the fight against terrorism.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, said that Afghanistan—like all countries—has the right to progress and live in peace.
“We respect the choice of the Afghan people and support the country’s government, which is operating with cautious governance, focusing on development, combating terrorism, and strengthening friendly relations with neighboring countries,” Ning said.
When asked whether Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate would prompt Beijing to take similar action, Ning said that China would continue its friendship with Afghanistan.
“China is committed to a foreign policy based on friendship with all the people of Afghanistan and is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan to advance China-Afghanistan relations,” he stressed.
This comes as the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan was held in Kabul, a meeting that emphasized expanding cooperation in various sectors.
Specific hours set to facilitate exports at Torkham border: Jawad Akhundzada
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has announced that, based on an agreement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the private sector, specific hours have been designated to facilitate exports at the Torkham border crossing.
Jawad Akhundzada stated that 14 hours per day have been allocated for the export of Afghanistan’s fresh fruits and vegetables to Pakistan, with an additional 10 hours set aside for other commercial goods.
“Specific hours for exports at the Torkham border have been set. According to this agreement, during the fruit and vegetable export season, 14 hours per day will be dedicated solely to the export of fresh Afghan produce to Pakistan. Additionally, 10 separate hours have been allocated for the export of other goods,” said Akhundzada.
He added that this decision was made to facilitate the export process, reduce agricultural product losses, and create greater ease for traders.
The ministry also requested officials from the Ministry of Transport and the Torkham Commissioner’s Office to cooperate in implementing this plan.
Meanwhile, economic experts believe Pakistan’s promises are unreliable. According to them, the Islamic Emirate should also work to export fresh and dried fruits to other countries.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has once again reaffirmed its commitment to supporting exporters’ interests and promoting the country’s trade.
Tractor trailer falls into river in Helmand, 12 dead
A trailer attached to a tractor fell into river in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province on Friday, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, including women and children, local officials said.
Hafiz Abdul Bari Rashid Helmandi, Director of Information and Culture in Helmand province, told Ariana News that the victims were traveling from Garmser to Nawah district. While crossing the river by ferry, the tractor’s trailer fell into the water.
According to him, 3 women and 9 children lost their lives in the incident, and 4 other children were injured.
Helmandi added that security forces arrived on time and managed to rescue 14 people.
Pakistan asks U.S. to buy back weapons left behind in Afghanistan
Pakistani military has asked the United States to purchase weapons it left behind in Afghanistan after its 2021 withdrawal, from the Afghan black market.
According to The Economist, Pakistan Army spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that doing so would prevent more weapons from falling into the hands of insurgents.
Pakistan is also seeking increased intelligence cooperation with the U.S., military equipment, and recognition of its claims that India supports the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatists.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly expressed concern over the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and its alleged use of abandoned U.S. weapons.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has denied these claims, stating that all leftover U.S. weapons are under government control and no armed group has access to them.
