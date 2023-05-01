Saar
Saar: 1st day of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2023)
Saar: Holding Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 29, 2023)
Saar: Coup against 1st Afghan president discussed
(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)
Saar: 1st day of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News43 mins ago
Japanese ambassador to Kabul travels to Kandahar, meets local officials
Latest News2 hours ago
Efforts being made to eradicate all traces of drugs: Mujahid
Regional2 hours ago
Daesh leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services: Erdogan
Sport4 hours ago
Football star Lionel Messi shares Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ on Instagram
Regional4 weeks ago
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
World3 weeks ago
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Business4 weeks ago
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction over UNSC resolution on Afghanistan
Health4 days ago
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
Regional4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
Latest News4 days ago
Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans in Sudan evacuated to Saudi Arabia: IEA
Latest News3 days ago
Security Council condemns IEA ban on Afghan women working for UN
Latest News4 days ago
DABS restores some power to Kabul after province plunged into darkness
Business3 days ago
More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year
Featured4 days ago
Pakistan PM gets vote of confidence in National Assembly