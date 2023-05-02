Saar
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister traveling to Pakistan discussed
Saar: 1st day of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 1, 2023)
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2023)
Saar: Holding Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 29, 2023)
Latest News1 hour ago
Mazar-Herat-Kandahar railway project to begin this year
Latest News2 hours ago
Mujahid reacts to American-Pakistani scholar’s claims against IEA
Latest News2 hours ago
Energy ministry signs cooperation memorandum with Danish Refugee Council
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan-made sport car ‘back in business’
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
World3 weeks ago
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Regional3 weeks ago
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Sport2 weeks ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Latest News4 days ago
Security Council condemns IEA ban on Afghan women working for UN
Business4 days ago
More than 72,000 metric tons of cotton harvested in past year
Featured3 days ago
30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
Latest News3 days ago
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
World4 days ago
US targets Russia’s FSB, IRGC members over wrongful detention of Americans
World3 days ago
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Science & Technology3 days ago
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water activity on Red Planet
Latest News3 days ago
Top Iranian official to visit Afghanistan over water issue