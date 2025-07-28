Saar
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Saar
Saar: Iran’s ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Sport2 hours ago
AFPL: Zaitoon and Jawanan Maihan draw, Etihad defeats Omid
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan launches program to send skilled workers to Qatar
Latest News8 hours ago
Six killed, 30 injured in bus and truck collision in Ghazni
World8 hours ago
Thai, Cambodian leaders agree to ceasefire after five days of battle
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
International Sports3 weeks ago
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistani, Chinese officials’ discussion on Afghanistan
2 days ago
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran proposes trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and UN to address refugee crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nine million Afghan women at risk of losing maternal health and wider services, warns UNFPA
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank declines to resume incomplete projects with Afghanistan’s Rural Development Ministry
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s passport ranks last globally once again
-
World4 days ago
Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar says it will continue mediation efforts to support Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Blast in Syria’s Idlib kills two, injures dozens amid ongoing instability