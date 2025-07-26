Saar
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Saar
Saar: Iran’s ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Saar42 seconds ago
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Latest News2 hours ago
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
Latest News5 hours ago
Iranian president to visit Afghanistan to ‘open a new chapter’ in relations
Latest News6 hours ago
Departure of Afghan workers disrupts Iran’s construction industry
Regional7 hours ago
Five killed in courthouse attack in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
Saar42 seconds ago
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
-
World5 days ago
UK, France and 23 other nations condemn Israel over ‘inhumane killing’ of civilians
-
Business4 days ago
Chabahar port offers most economic, secure sea access for Afghanistan: Iranian official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai congratulates Kankor top scorers, urges education access for Afghan girls
-
Regional5 days ago
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 2.6 million Afghans return home with nothing to rebuild lives: IFRC
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan reopens major industrial manufacturing complex to boost domestic production
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation