Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Saar: Role of Russia-US relations in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Possible Iran–US conflict reviewed
Saar: KP Chief Minister denies claims of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan
Saar3 hours ago
Latest News5 hours ago
Mujahid dispels claims of rifts within the Islamic Emirate
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan embassy in New Delhi engages with business community
Latest News8 hours ago
U.N. political affairs chief to visit Afghanistan to follow up on Doha process
Latest News9 hours ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News1 week ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business3 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Trip of UN Political Affairs Chief to Kabul discussed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Expansion of Afghanistan–India relations discussed
Saar2 days ago
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Foreign Ministry holds diplomacy training program with Qatar’s cooperation
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
International Sports4 days ago
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense to recruit more forces
Latest News2 days ago
India rejects claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan
Latest News2 days ago
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s mines ministry sends technical team to Uzbekistan for training