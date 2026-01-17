Saar
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Saar
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Saar
Saar: Role of Russia-US relations in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Possible Iran–US conflict reviewed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Sport7 hours ago
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
Regional7 hours ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Latest News9 hours ago
UN warns of triple crisis in Afghanistan: drought, migrant return and funding shortfalls
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News1 week ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business3 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Trip of UN Political Affairs Chief to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Latest News4 days ago
India rejects claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan and Indonesia call for expanding bilateral cooperation
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan repatriates nearly 1 million illegal Afghans through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chinese envoy, Afghan official discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation
-
Latest News4 days ago
DABS names Abdul Haq Hamkar as new CEO