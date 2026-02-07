Saar
Saar: Discussion on Iran-US talks in Oman
Saar: Afghanistan’s role in regional affairs discussed
Saar: Rising expectations for US-Iran talks in Oman
Saar: Upcoming negotiations between Iran-US discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s response to Pakistan’s new accusation discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Sport6 hours ago
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
Latest News9 hours ago
Traffic accident in Badakhshan leaves 12 dead, 3 injured
Latest News9 hours ago
Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors
Latest News4 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
International Sports4 weeks ago
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Saar6 hours ago
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s interest in buying Russian oil and gas
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA calls UNSC’s Daesh concerns baseless
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s role in regional affairs discussed
