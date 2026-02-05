Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s role in regional affairs discussed
Saar: Rising expectations for US-Iran talks in Oman
Saar: Upcoming negotiations between Iran-US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan and Iran’s expanding ties discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: IEA calls UNSC’s Daesh concerns baseless
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA ambassador meets top Chinese diplomat for Asia
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan facing deepening hunger crisis after US Aid Cuts: NYT reports
World7 hours ago
US, Ukraine, Russia delegations agree to exchange 314 prisoners, says Witkoff
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
International Sports4 weeks ago
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Discussion on UNSC meeting on Daesh threats
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Rising expectations for US-Iran talks in Oman
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Regional security concerns regarding Afghanistan reviewed
