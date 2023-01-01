Saar
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 31, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2022)
Saar
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
(Last Updated On: December 28, 2022)
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
UN official meets IEA deputy PM, discusses ban on female NGO workers
Latest News2 hours ago
Efforts underway for release of Afghan refugees from Pakistani prisons: ministry
Latest News4 hours ago
Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against TTP
Balkh4 weeks ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
World4 weeks ago
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Electricity situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
-
Business4 days ago
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
-
Climate Change4 days ago
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urges IEA to end restrictions on women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces
-
Latest News4 days ago
Increase in humanitarian aid prevented famine in Afghanistan: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mining minister says an announcement will be made ‘soon’ on girls’ education
-
World4 days ago
S.Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms: President Yoon