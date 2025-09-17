Saar
Saar: Middle East on brink of Israel conflict discussed
Saar
Saar: Donald Trump’s remarks on narcotics in Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Khalilzad’s call for talks with TTP discussed
Saar
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Tahawol5 minutes ago
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Middle East on brink of Israel conflict discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s economic policy approved
Latest News5 hours ago
Over 11,000 pregnant women in quake-hit areas need urgent aid: UNFPA
Latest News5 hours ago
Pakistan summons Afghan envoy amid rising tensions
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
International Sports4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
Health4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
World4 weeks ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Sport3 weeks ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Tahawol5 minutes ago
Tahawol: Qatar to host Arab and Islamic nations summit discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Middle East on brink of Israel conflict discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: End of UN envoy’s mission in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Donald Trump’s remarks on narcotics in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Condition of earthquake victims in east Afghanistan
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Latest News3 days ago
PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants
-
Sport4 days ago
Emotions run high as India and Pakistan face off after May clashes
-
World4 days ago
UN overwhelmingly endorses two-state solution declaration that condemns Hamas
-
World4 days ago
US’s Rubio calls Russian drone flight over Poland unacceptable
-
Latest News3 days ago
ATN secures rights to next 3 seasons of Kabul Premier League, 6 teams confirmed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan denies reports of plan to return helicopters to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister