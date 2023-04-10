Saar
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation discussed
(Last Updated On: April 9, 2023)
(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)
Saar: IEA ban Afghan women from working for UN discussed
(Last Updated On: April 6, 2023)
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Nearly 4,000 military vehicles repaired in past year: MoD
Latest News5 hours ago
MoHE increases salaries of academic staff
Latest News5 hours ago
Bayat Foundation dispatches Ramazan aid packages to needy families in Bamiyan
Climate Change8 hours ago
Weather warning issued for seven north-eastern provinces in Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Regional3 weeks ago
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
World3 weeks ago
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Uzbekistan meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan launching operation against terrorism
Saar2 days ago
