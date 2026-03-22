Saar
Saar: Using US prisoners as political pressure
Saar
Saar: Decline in international assistance to Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Emphasis on resolving conflicts through diplomacy
Saar
Saar: Consequences of Pakistani airstrikes on Afghans discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
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Water crisis deepens in Afghanistan as families struggle for access
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Saar: Using US prisoners as political pressure
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Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
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Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
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Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
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Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
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Saar: Using US prisoners as political pressure
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Saar: Decline in international assistance to Afghanistan
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