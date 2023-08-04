Six water projects worth over 100 million AFN inaugurated in Nangarhar
The Ministry of Energy and Water says that work on six projects worth more than 109 million afghanis has been wrapped up in Rodat district of Nangarhar province.
An event to mark the occasion was held in the presence of Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour, Acting Minister of Water and Energy; Mawlawi Seyed Ahmad Banuri, Deputy Governor of Nangarhar; and a number of other local officials.
At the ceremony, Mansour said the ministry has balanced plans for water management and energy production throughout the country. This was especially applicable to the eastern zone and especially Nangarhar province to solve the water shortage problem.
According to the ministry, the projects completed include a 33-meter-long and one-meter-high dam, a 735-meter-long and 2-meter-high water channel, the cleaning and repair of a 900-meter-long canal, 24 dams checked, hundreds of meters of retaining walls and small water reserves in Roghan, Qatargha and Mirja areas.
The ministry said that the projects were carried out with the financial support of the World Food Organization (WFP), with the technical cooperation of AED Institute under the supervision of the Nangarhar river zone, where a large number of people were provided with work.
Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Water and Energy visited various projects in Nangarhar province and also visited a water reservoir in Kot district. The reservoir has the capacity to store nearly 83 thousand cubic meters of water.
World
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
At least 18 people died in western Mexico when a passenger bus plunged off a highway into a ravine early on Thursday, state officials said, adding the passengers were mostly foreigners and some were heading for the U.S. border, Reuters reported.
En route to the northern border town of Tijuana, the bus had been carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, Dominican Republic and African nations.
The bus driver has been detained, the Nayarit state government said in a statement, with authorities suspecting him of speeding round a bend in the road.
Officials said they were still working to identify those who had died on Thursday afternoon.
Around 20 people have been taken to hospital to treat injuries, with one woman’s condition described as “delicate,” the state government said.
The bus, part of the Elite passenger line, crashed near Barranca Blanca on the highway outside state capital Tepic, officials said.
Rescue has been “extremely difficult”, said Jorge Benito Rodriguez, security and civil protection secretary for Nayarit, as the ravine was some 40 meters (131 ft) deep.
According to Reuters neither the bus company nor Mexico’s migration institute immediately responded to requests for comment.
Last month, a bus crash in the southern state of Oaxaca left 29 people dead, and in February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17, read the report.
Regional
Daesh confirms death of its leader, names replacement
Daesh on Thursday confirmed the death of its leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi and named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as his replacement, the group’s spokesperson said in an undated recording published on its Telegram channel.
It appeared to be the militant group’s first official announcement on his fate since Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said in April that Turkish intelligence forces had killed him in Syria, Reuters reported.
Erdogan said the Turkish national intelligence organization had pursued Quraishi for a long time.
Quraishi was killed during a gun battle with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), the main Islamist group that holds sway in the last opposition bastion in northwest Syria, the spokesman said.
Daesh that once ruled a third of Iraq and Syria, gave no details about the new leader, Reuters reported.
Daesh reached its peak in 2014 when its then head, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared the territory it controlled a caliphate.
It was beaten back by adversaries in both countries including a U.S.-led coalition, and Baghdadi was killed during a U.S. military operation in Syria in 2019.
According to Reuters Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi took over in November 2022 after his predecessor was killed, also in Syria.
Daesh militants continue to wage insurgent attacks in both Syria and Iraq.
Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hid out in remote hinterlands of both countries, though they are still capable of carrying out hit-and-run attacks.
The U.S.-led coalition alongside a Kurdish-led alliance known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is still carrying out raids against Daesh in Syria.
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
