Procurement Commission approves 22 projects worth 3.5 billion AFN
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, approved 22 projects worth 3.5 billion AFN.
According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, the approved projects include the construction of retaining walls, canals, and inter-district connecting roads in several provinces, the building of a dormitory for Maidan Wardak Institute of Higher Education, and the completion of remaining work on electricity distribution and transmission projects in various provinces.
The statement added that these projects are being funded by the Islamic Emirate.
Durand Line closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes
Durand Line closures have pushed up prices of essential goods in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with tomatoes now costing five times more in Pakistan since fighting broke out between the two South Asian neighbours this month.
Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes across the line that killed dozens on both sides in the worst fighting since the Islamic Emirate’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.
All trade and transit have been blocked since the fighting erupted, Khan Jan Alokozay, the head of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, told Reuters on Thursday.
“With each passing day, both sides are losing around $1 million,” he said.
Fresh fruit, vegetables, minerals, medicine, wheat, rice, sugar, meat and dairy products make up most of the $2.3 billion annual trade volume between the two countries.
The prices of tomatoes, used extensively in Pakistani cooking, have jumped by over 400% to around 600 Pakistani rupees ($2.13) per kg. Apples, which mostly come from Afghanistan, are also seeing a price surge.
“We have around 500 containers of vegetables for export daily, all of which have spoiled,” said Alokozay.
Around 5,000 containers of goods are stranded on both sides of the border, said a Pakistani official at the main Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.
He said there was already a shortage of tomatoes, apples and grapes in the market.
The Durand Line clashes were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul control militants who attack Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate has denied the charge.
A ceasefire was agreed in talks hosted by Qatar and Turkey last weekend and is holding between the two sides, but trade remains suspended. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul.
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
Sources clarified that the visit was pre-planned and is not connected to the recent closure of the Torkham border or the current diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
A high-level Pakistani delegation is scheduled to visit Afghanistan today (Tuesday) for crucial talks with Afghan officials on border management and bilateral trade, official sources confirmed.
The agenda includes discussions on the implementation of the “One Document Regime,” improved border control mechanisms, trade facilitation, and the regulation of cross-border movement.
Sources clarified that the visit was pre-planned and is not connected to the recent closure of the Torkham border or the current diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
During the visit, the Pakistani delegation is expected to hold multiple meetings with Afghan counterparts, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and rebuilding mutual trust.
This development follows a recent breakthrough in Doha, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye. The Qatari foreign ministry announced the agreement on Saturday night describing it as a significant step towards lasting regional peace.
Both sides also committed to continued dialogue and the establishment of a permanent mechanism aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability along the shared border.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that it would help de-escalate border tensions. He also announced that delegations from both countries are set to meet again in Istanbul on October 25.
The minister reaffirmed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty as part of their ongoing efforts to normalise relations.
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
During the meeting, the Russian side reportedly conveyed readiness to engage not only in the water transfer project but also in a broader range of infrastructure and energy development ventures across Afghanistan.
Several Russian companies have expressed strong interest in participating in Afghanistan’s ambitious Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing the capital’s worsening water shortage, the Ministry of Water and Energy announced.
According to the ministry, a delegation of Russian business representatives — accompanied by an official from the Russian Embassy in Kabul — met with Deputy Minister for Energy Abdul Hadi Yaqub to explore potential investment opportunities.
During the meeting, the Russian side reportedly conveyed readiness to engage not only in the water transfer project but also in a broader range of infrastructure and energy development ventures across Afghanistan.
Yaqub welcomed the proposal, saying the ministry is open to partnerships that support the country’s long-term development goals.
“The Ministry of Water and Energy welcomes all constructive cooperation in the fields of water management, power generation, and infrastructure,” Yaqub said. “The Islamic Emirate supports initiatives that contribute to Afghanistan’s sustainable growth and the well-being of its people.”
A strategic infrastructure priority
The Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project is among Afghanistan’s most significant planned infrastructure undertakings. The project aims to channel water from the Panjshir River to Kabul, where rapid population growth has placed severe strain on existing water resources.
Experts say that, if completed, the project could provide a critical lifeline for the capital, ensuring a more stable water supply for households, agriculture, and industry. It could also serve as a model for future large-scale hydrological and energy projects in the country.
The initiative aligns with the Islamic Emirate’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and technical expertise, particularly from countries with a history of engagement in Afghanistan’s development.
Strengthening Afghan–Russian ties
Russia has in recent months increased its diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan, signaling interest in sectors such as energy, mining, and infrastructure. Several Russian companies have previously explored opportunities in Afghanistan’s power generation and oil industries, and Moscow has hosted multiple meetings with Afghan officials to discuss cooperation.
Analysts view the latest discussions as part of a gradual deepening of economic ties between the two countries, amid Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and reduce dependency on Western aid.
“Russia sees Afghanistan as a potential partner for regional energy connectivity and resource development,” said a Kabul-based economic analyst. “Projects like the Panjshir–Kabul water transfer could become a stepping stone for broader collaboration.”
Looking ahead
While no formal agreements have yet been signed, the ministry described the discussions with Russian companies as positive and forward-looking. Officials say technical assessments and feasibility studies will be required before construction can begin.
If realized, the project would mark one of the first major foreign-backed infrastructure initiatives under the current government — signaling renewed international confidence in Afghanistan’s stability and investment potential.
