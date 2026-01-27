Connect with us

Latest News

Procurement Commission approves 21 projects worth about 2.5 billion AFN

Published

5 hours ago

on

The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved 21 projects worth approximately AFN 2.5 billion.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, a total of 33 projects were presented for approval at the meeting.

Following discussions, 21 projects were approved, while amendments were made to seven other projects.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Bayat Power and DABS sign 10-year power production agreement

Bayat Power is Afghanistan’s largest private electricity producer and developer and currently operates Bayat Power-1, the country’s first modern gas-to-electricity power plant.

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 27, 2026

By

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has extended its power production agreement with Bayat Power for an additional 10 years, reinforcing a key public-private partnership in Afghanistan’s energy sector.

Under the renewed agreement, Bayat Power will continue producing up to 40 megawatts of electricity from domestic natural gas resources, supplying power to various sectors across the country.

In addition, the two sides signed a technical memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening operational cooperation.

Bayat Power is Afghanistan’s largest private electricity producer and developer and currently operates Bayat Power-1, the country’s first modern gas-to-electricity power plant.

The facility provides affordable, reliable, and environmentally sustainable electricity to homes and businesses nationwide.

The agreement was extended and signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat’s Chief Executive Officer Al-Haj Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund, and Bayat Power’s Chairman Dr Ehsanullah Bayat following a series of meetings between the two sides.

DABS welcomed the move and said Tuesday discussions had also been held on increasing electricity production capacity.

Speaking to Ariana News, Dr Bayat welcomed the extension of the agreement with DABS and said Bayat Power remains fully committed to supporting the Afghan people by delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity for homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, businesses and essential services.

“This renewed partnership reflects our long-term commitment to Afghanistan. At Bayat Power, we see energy not just as electricity, but as a foundation for stability, economic growth and improved quality of life for our people,” he said.

“Bayat Power is proud to continue serving the people of Afghanistan. We are committed to expanding domestic energy production and working closely with DABS to strengthen the country’s power infrastructure.

“As a national investor, our responsibility goes beyond business. Bayat Power is dedicated to assisting the people of Afghanistan by investing in local energy resources and contributing to the country’s long-term development,” he said.

Leading the way in gas-powered electricity

Bayat Power is the first private company in over four decades to produce electricity from natural gas in Afghanistan. Its multi-million-dollar facility uses Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, selected for its efficiency, flexibility, and high power density.

The plant in northern Jowzjan province currently supplies electricity to hundreds of thousands of end-users and generates more than 300 million kilowatt-hours annually. The project was developed as an innovative public-private partnership involving Bayat Power, Siemens Energy, Afghan government institutions—including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum and Energy and Water, Afghan Gas Corporation, and DABS—as well as international partners.

The Bayat Group remains the largest private investor in Afghanistan, with Bayat Power operating the country’s only gas-powered electricity plant. Notably, the Siemens Energy SGT-A45 turbine used by Bayat Power is the only one of its kind currently in operation in the world.

Continue Reading

Latest News

IEA seeks Guantanamo prisoner release for American detainees

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 27, 2026

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called for the release of the last Afghan prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay in return for freeing American detainees still in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, U.S. and Afghan officials have held secret negotiations for months focused on the release of American detainees, a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump and a prerequisite for any broader diplomatic talks with the IEA.

While at least five American detainees have been released from Afghanistan over the past year, negotiations have stalled over the fate of those still in custody. Afghan officials say progress now depends on Washington’s decision regarding the remaining Afghan prisoner at Guantánamo Bay.

The issue has become a major point of tension between the two sides. The U.S. administration has accused Afghanistan of using detainees as leverage, an allegation the IEA denies as it seeks international recognition and improved relations with Washington.

“We want these two American detainees to be released, and, at the same time, the fate of our detainee who is in Guantánamo should be made clear,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA spokesman, said in an interview with The New York Times.

“Our prisoner should be released.”

The Afghan detainee, Muhammad Rahim, is accused by the United States of acting as a courier and interpreter for Osama bin Laden within Al Qaeda.

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

TAPI project advances in Herat; 91 kilometers ready for pipeline installation

Published

1 day ago

on

January 26, 2026

By

Significant progress has been made on the TAPI gas pipeline project in western Afghanistan, with 91 kilometers of the route in Herat province now ready for pipeline installation, officials said.

Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar met with Begenj Abdullayev, head of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan’s Consul General in Herat, Batyr Yulov, to review recent developments and future plans for the project.

During the meeting, Islamjar welcomed the advances achieved so far and praised the efforts of all parties involved. He said that close cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan has accelerated the project’s progress, expressing growing optimism about its successful completion.

Providing a technical update, Abdullayev said that 91 kilometers of the project route have been fully prepared for pipeline installation. He added that several work camps have also been established along the route to support ongoing and upcoming construction activities.

Consul General Batyr Yulov commended the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in facilitating the implementation of the TAPI project. He said that, based on current planning, construction of the TAPI project in Herat province is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The TAPI project, which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, is considered one of the region’s most strategic energy initiatives and is expected to contribute significantly to regional connectivity, economic growth, and employment opportunities in Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!